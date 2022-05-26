21 people share something that took them an embarrassingly long time to figure out.

Being late to the party on information that everyone else is seemingly born knowing is never a fun feeling, but at least it can make for a hilariously humbling story...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?" people were ready to share the basic facts and common knowledge about the world and our existence that took them comically long to realize. No, marshmallows don't grow by the marsh and ponies aren't just tiny horses.

1.

I was 50ish when I realized that the little piggy that goes to market wasn't going f*ckin' shopping. - dramboxf

2.

That chickens always lay eggs without needing to mate with a rooster - TheGodfearingLegend

3.

That the state Montana is literally the word ‘mountains’ in Spanish. Didn’t realize until I was physically in Montana, staring up at some mountains, and thought ‘wow! Mountains are so pretty! Montañas… Montanas… montana, oh.’ - clean_da_erf

4.