21 people share something that took them an embarrassingly long time to figure out.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?" people were ready to share the basic facts and common knowledge about the world and our existence that took them comically long to realize. No, marshmallows don't grow by the marsh and ponies aren't just tiny horses.
I was 50ish when I realized that the little piggy that goes to market wasn't going f*ckin' shopping. - dramboxf
That chickens always lay eggs without needing to mate with a rooster - TheGodfearingLegend
That the state Montana is literally the word ‘mountains’ in Spanish. Didn’t realize until I was physically in Montana, staring up at some mountains, and thought ‘wow! Mountains are so pretty! Montañas… Montanas… montana, oh.’ - clean_da_erf
"You can't have your cake and eat it" doesn't mean "you can't obtain your cake then eat it"; it means "you can't still possess your cake after having eaten it." - BuildMeUp1990