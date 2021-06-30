21 people from tourist destinations share the best and worst behavior from visitors.

Being a respectful and considerate tourist is a difficult concept for many people to grasp, especially for the "work hard, play hard" and "there are no rules on vacation" travelers.

While the staff of restaurants, bars, or attractions in major tourist destinations want you to have fun and enjoy what their city has to offer, acting as if nobody actually lives there and treating the streets like your playground of trash and sticky spilled booze doesn't impress the locals. Just because certain foods or traditions are not standard in your hometown or home country doesn't mean you should loudly judge them as if an entire culture's cuisine or architecture exists for you to leave some entitled, uninformed Yelp review. Pro tip: nobody thinks it's cute when you stop sidewalk traffic for your aspiring travel influencer photo shoot.

As long as you remember to treat your vacation destination the same way you'd want others to behave in your own city, you most likely won't be the demon tourist all the waiters are cursing out in the kitchen. So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "People who live in popular tourist destinations, what are the differences between good and bad tourists? What should people be aware of when visiting your area?" people were ready to share the best and worst ways to interact with the locals when traveling.