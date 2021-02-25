21 people share the creepiest or most unnerving experience they've ever had.

There are some experiences that send shivers down your spine, even years later.
In some cases, there's a completely logical explanation for a creepy incident, in others, the mystery of what went down just adds fuel to the fire of weird memories. If you have a personal story that still unnerves you, you're far from alone.
If you find the creepy anecdotes of others comforting, a popular Reddit thread full of unnerving stories might be the medicine you need.
I was coming home to my place at night when I use to live in the city with my roommate at the time. The key didn’t work for the front door so I always had to use the back door that led to our kitchen. The door had that blurry glass window on it (not sure what that’s called) but as I was turning the key I could see a figure walk by real fast. I assumed it was my roommate so I went to my bedroom, then checked his room and couldn’t find him.