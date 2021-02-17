21 photos of people working in wildly unsafe or high-risk situations.

Safety precautions might not feel sexy, but they exist for a reason. It wasn't that long ago that it was common for people to die at work tripping off unsecured ladders, working without a helmet, or operating cranes in compromising ways.

While construction and similarly physically demanding jobs still pose major risks, there are now safety measures in place, and even those doing home repairs have a lot more knowledge about how to stay safe.

Still, that doesn't stop some people from living life on the edge, teetering dangerously close to death or injury for the mere reason that they feel invisible, or in some cases don't care about their own well-being enough.

The OSHA subreddit is chock full of pictures of people living life dangerously, and throwing caution and safety rules to the wind.

1.