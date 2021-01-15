21 posts from people whose roommates are driving them crazy.

Even if you have the kindest and most well-meaning people, living with roommates is a constant struggle. With each batch of roommates you have to navigate different communication styles, ideals of cleanliness, and how personalities mesh and clash in the comfort of the home.

All this is to say, it's easy for things to go south quickly, and anyone whose lived the roommate life more than a few years is bound to have a few horror stories up their sleeve.

So whether you've been the bad roommate, you're currently living with them, or you're free from that life of frustration, you may find some humor and solidarity in these posts about obnoxious roommates.

1. This snack thief roommate.

2. This roomie with no financial boundaries.