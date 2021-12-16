21 tweets from people who are wildly unprepared for Christmas.

December is moving at an impressive pace and if you've somehow managed to start your holiday shopping, you're miles ahead of everyone...

As a child, the countdown to Christmas from December 1st felt like an eternity of survival of the most patient, but this year decided to kick it up twenty notches and sprint in the fast lane toward 2050. As if any of us needed more stress to pile onto the typical holiday chaos of office parties and end-of-year deadlines, Christmas is dangerously close.

Did we all enter a black hole in the summer and pop out in an alternate reality where December it only three days? Is it possible shop for everyone you need to buy presents for in one hour on Christmas Eve night? Everyone is getting envelopes full of cash of gift cards to the nearest pharmacy this year.

So, if you can't register that December is almost over when yesterday was Thanksgiving and the day before that was July 4th, here are some of the funniest tweets we could find from people who share your pain.