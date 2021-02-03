21 twins share the ways they’ve taken advantage of having a lookalike.

While most identical twins aren't devoting their lives to switching places and pranking people, there are definitely some advantages to having a person on the planet who looks exactly like you...

Although close friends and family members of a set of twins are quickly able to tell them apart by a freckle or their smile, tricking strangers can be one of the fun perks of having a sibling with the same face. Most of the time twins aren't going around starring in 500,000 nineties and early 2000's children's movies and sitcoms like the Olsen Twins, or bringing their divorced parents back together like "The Parent Trap," but they might ask their twin to do something they don't want to do. Dividing up your skills and interests and conquering schoolwork or boring chores can make life a lot easier with a twin.

So, when a Reddit user asked twins of the internet, "In what ways did you take advantage of having a twin?" people who have a sibling lookalike were ready to share the bonuses.

1.