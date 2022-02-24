21 women over 30 share one thing about life they didn't understand when they were younger.

Living on the planet longer doesn't necessarily mean you've acquired more wisdom, but aging can be a gift despite what Retinol and Botox ads might tell us...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Women over 30 - what’s one thing you now understand about life that you didn’t before?" people 30 and over were ready to share the life lessons they couldn't process until they left their tumultuous twenties.

1.

Nobody is going to come and save you, never put your happiness and worth on a man - dreamypinkflower

2.

I'm 37. I don't care about getting a college degree, having kids, buying a home, getting married, being liked by people. Life is OK. Everything will work out how it's going to work out. I'm just happy I don't have a terminal disease (yet-death is coming for all of us one day) and I still have my loved ones. Life is good. - Intelligent-Ad9127

3.