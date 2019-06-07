22 Walmart employees share the craziest sh*t they've seen on the job. The staring man is dead.

Walmart is truly an emblem of life in America. It's a place full of wild discounts often made possible by a lack of quality where employees are routinely underpaid and overworked.

To add to the culture of unbridled capitalism, Walmart stores, by merit of their massive size and endless hours, are a veritable breeding ground for bonkers stories.

In a recent Reddit thread, former and current employees shared the craziest things they've seen on the job, and this is pure nightmare fuel.

1. FraustFortress does not miss it.

"Somebody put bleach ammonia and drain oh in the fish tanks. Another time somebody sprayed deer pee all over the toy section. I am really glad I don’t work there anymore."

2. Anekcm33 saw something and said something.