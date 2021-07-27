22 entitled restaurant customers who think the world revolves around them.

Going back to having hoards of hungry people scream in your face over their free sides of ranch dressing? A party of twenty walking in two minutes before you close and demanding they had a reservation when you don't even take reservations? Rampant sexual harassment from customers with no HR department, no vacation pay, no health benefits and a constant stream entitled "Karens" threatening to write a 5-paragraph rants to Yelp if you don't smile enough through your eyeballs? The service industry can be a trying test of one's faith in humanity and otherwise calm, friendly people can rapidly turn into bitter human-haters.