22 entitled restaurant customers who think the world revolves around them.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants and bars are having a difficult time finding and keeping their staff. However, anyone who has ever worked in the service industry isn't at all surprised by this news...

Going back to having hoards of hungry people scream in your face over their free sides of ranch dressing? A party of twenty walking in two minutes before you close and demanding they had a reservation when you don't even take reservations? Rampant sexual harassment from customers with no HR department, no vacation pay, no health benefits and a constant stream entitled "Karens" threatening to write a 5-paragraph rants to Yelp if you don't smile enough through your eyeballs? The service industry can be a trying test of one's faith in humanity and otherwise calm, friendly people can rapidly turn into bitter human-haters.