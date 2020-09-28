ADVERTISING

22 former students share the most shocking thing they ever heard 'the quiet kid' say.

Bronwyn Isaac
Sep 28, 2020@7:27 PM
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
© Copyright 2020 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING