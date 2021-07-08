22 of the funniest reactions to the news that the Teletubbies got 'vaccinated.'

The push to get more people vaccinated continues, and it's not just governments or corporate workplaces advocating for vaccination. Places like Krispy Kreme started offering free donuts to people who can prove they were vaccinated, there have been lotteries exclusive to vaccinated people, and a bevy of celebrities have jumped on social media to post about getting vaccinated in hopes of inspiring fans.

Well now, the ranks of vaccine endorsements have been joined by another unexpected group: The Teletubbies.

Yes, you read that right, the bizarre doll-like creatures from the television show with a baby-faced sun have jumped on social media to announce their vaccinated status.

For those uninitiated, the Teletubbies were the stars of a popular children's show in the 90s (which got a reboot in 2014). The rag-tag group of soft alien-like creatures hang out with a vacuum cleaner, have televisions on their bellies, and communicate with a sun that has the face of a baby.