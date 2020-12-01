2020 is finally almost over even though this year has been a nightmarish blur of panic-scrolling, Zoom meetings, and a seemingly never-ending string of bad news...While most of 2020's problems won't miraculously disappear at midnight on New Year's Day, the start of 2021 is still hopeful. The holiday season this year definitely won't have the same traditions of overcrowded malls, sloppy office parties, last minute shopping and large family gatherings, as most families have decided to skip the risk of travel and celebrate virtually. New Year's Eve parties won't end at 4 AM after hours of dancing, but many people have still embraced the spirit of the holiday season even earlier than usual, as it's safe to say we're all pretty desperate for some cheer. Slap some lights on your dead house plants, everyone--it's time to blast Mariah Carey alone in your apartment in the same outfit you've been wearing since May.While December is usually a time for reflection and setting new goals, maybe the healthiest thing we can do this year is just transfer our 2020 resolutions to 2021. If you got a whole lot of nothing done this year, don't beat yourself up! Not all of us had time to sculpt a six pack, become a bread baker, and open a kitten sanctuary. So, if you're having a hard time believing we've finally arrived at the last official month of 2020 even though it's technically still March, here was the funniest tweets we could find about the first day of December.1.how tf is it december tomorrow? 2020 is such a blur— ً (@wahabmalik_) November 30, 2020 2. Twitter3. Twitter4. Twitter5.it's already december? damn time flies when your life is falling apart hahaha— 𝐌𝐈𝐑 (@gunsthetic) November 30, 2020 6. Twitter7.It’s december already??? I feel like i didnt even do anything this year 😬— 🎄mari 🌈🍌 (@cinnabarphos) December 1, 2020 8.Happy December 1st!!!!! On one hand, how are we already on the last month of the year? But at the same time.... it’s been the longest year ever. Either way, bring on the holidays. We need the Christmas cheer! pic.twitter.com/QULRP6xAm5— antoinette antonio (@antoinetteA) December 1, 2020 9. Twitter10.The whole year // December 1st pic.twitter.com/iRSQn2MPjU— 𝔊𝔦𝔤𝔦𝔠𝔞𝔰. 𖤐 (@dommebaphomet) December 1, 2020 11.November 30th vs December 1st pic.twitter.com/VKIkKF1qLZ— Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) December 1, 2020 12. Twitter13. Twitter14.It is December.Welcome to Level 12 of 2020.Good luck.— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) December 1, 2020 15.2020 really said January, February , Covid , December 💀— Steve (@stevenjnrr) November 30, 2020 16.2020 really went like: January FebruaryMarch Lockdown December— Martial Mata's.➐ (@ammarah_07) November 30, 2020 17. Twitter18.Welcome to December wow— Anna Todd (@annatodd) December 1, 2020 19. Twitter20.𖤐November 30th vs December 1st 🎄 pic.twitter.com/LX2s6lrGjl— 💀 (@_Abhorrence) December 1, 2020 21.Me on Me on November 30th December 1st pic.twitter.com/hFIVed4Sru— Rob da Robot (@robengl9) December 1, 2020 22.how tf is it december tomorrow i really have no memory of anything i did in the past 11 months— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) November 30, 2020