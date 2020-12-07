The deeper we get into the winter months, the harder it is to keep our energy lifted.Regardless of whether you suffer from seasonal depression or not, the limited sunlight and cold weather can make it challenging to keep a spring in your step, so it's only natural to seek out an extra dose of laughter.So without further adieu, here are some of the funny weekend tweets to enjoy as you muster energy for another work week.1.when you’re following literally any road pic.twitter.com/ulyff3umay— saint nick (@bigsharkguy) December 5, 2020 2.I just wanted to put it out there that I once waited on Nancy pelosi and she asked me what pastries we had for breakfast and when I got to “danish” she said what’s that— Chloe McGovern (@Chloe__McGov) December 6, 2020 3.I like Guy Fieri, but nonetheless we still must pass term limits for mayor of flavortown— Rachel McCartney (@RachelMComedy) December 6, 2020 4.Last night I discovered “minimalist nativity sets” and I am WEEPING pic.twitter.com/XuRoGq8i1v— Kirby Jones (@kejones_) December 5, 2020 5.Excited to announce that today I forgot the word “barber” and instead said “haircut guy”. So much has led to this moment, including spending 14 hours a day on my phone and not drinking water since 2009. Thank you all!— Luke Mones (@LukeMones) December 7, 2020 6.I hope we can agree that 1980 is twenty years ago.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) December 6, 2020 7.Saying ohhhhhhhh when you still don't understand>>>>— bri (@caringbrats) December 5, 2020 8.me all week: omg i have so much to talk about in therapy me at therapy: pic.twitter.com/E1P5Yu4BKE— kristofer thomas (@itskristofer) December 4, 2020 9.Popular white girls in middle school told me “If you let us cut the line I’ll be your best friend” but then would never be my best friend— Dylan Adler (@DylanAdler6) December 5, 2020 10.when you’re friends with all different friend groups and they all come to your birthday party https://t.co/vCgo9dvUuN— ALYSSA (@alyssainez) December 5, 2020 11.pic.twitter.com/OfAadtfyPr— sgt balls 2: ceo of enron jeff skilling (@sgtballsvevo) December 5, 2020 12.What I want 2021 to be like: pic.twitter.com/dmrxRH3hZF— Sydnee Washington (@Justsydnyc) December 5, 2020 13.I did it, I got all my periods for this year. pic.twitter.com/Sn69ZJtIzW— Khaleesi (@Snethemba_Ngidi) December 4, 2020 14.babe, it’s time for your chromatica bagel bites pic.twitter.com/eIZxuUYOKo— (￣へ￣✿) (@a1andar) December 3, 2020 15.Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels - except for filling out a pair of newly washed jeans with my fat juicy ass— defne gencler (@omgitsdef) December 5, 2020 16.me when i watch a bad movie for a hot actor pic.twitter.com/ohmV11oqRs— keeley (@historytay) December 4, 2020 17.Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020 18.if your social security number is saved in your notes app you do not need to worry about the vaccine putting a chip in you— myesha thee stallion (@myeshachou) December 3, 2020 19. miley cyrus on tiktok every day: pic.twitter.com/EX6clu6LoF— ☆ mathilda ☆ (@mathildawithah) December 5, 2020 20.pic.twitter.com/IdMB5MAhI5— 𝔟𝔯𝔦 (@ufobri) December 6, 2020 21.That cheetah is definitely saying “and that’s why I fucks with you” pic.twitter.com/M9jylgd3Wq— Charles J. Moore (@charles270) December 7, 2020 22.comedians only enjoy one sex position: standup— yamini (@showmetheyamz) December 7, 2020