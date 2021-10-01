22 of the funniest tweets from people who live for Halloween.

Pumpkin-spiced bliss, the gentle crunch of autumn leaves, sweater weather...it's time to hang your best skeleton on the door because October has arrived.

While some of us are mourning the end of summer, Autumn-worshippers are finally stepping into the spotlight. Pumpkin bread, cinnamon lattes, seasonal cocktails, hot tea to sip while gazing longingly out the window, and purchasing tiny gourds whenever you see them on display at the grocery store are officially trending. Get out your light jackets and fall decor and start thinking of what to be for Halloween that requires almost no effort and no explanation. 'Tis time to summon the Great Pumpkin and stay in to watch horror movies and then scare yourself into sleeping with the light on even though you're a fully grown, taxy-paying adult.

So, if you can't wait to embrace all that is "Spooky Season," here are the best tweets we could find from people who are counting down the days to Halloween.

1.