22 funny responses to Biden removing Trump's 'Diet Coke' button from the Oval Office.

It's normal for incoming presidents to redecorate the Oval Office and move things around to their liking. It's not normal, however, for an incoming president to move into an office that has a Diet Coke button.

Yes, you read that right. Donald Trump had a red button in his office he would push when he wanted a butler to bring him Diet Coke.

President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now. pic.twitter.com/rFzhPaHYjk — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 21, 2021

There are truly so many questions that come up with that knowledge, for example - was there a person whose whole job was serving Diet Coke, or did people switch off? Could the button be used for other beverages, or exclusively Diet Coke? And why hasn't every president had a button for their favorite beverage?

In keeping with his return to a more professional presidential decorum, Biden has removed the Diet Coke button, and as you can imagine - the internet has a lot of feelings and memes about it.