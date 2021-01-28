22 funny tweets about how Gen Z makes the rest of us feel old.

Age is a state of mind, but it's also technically real, which means there are moments in our lives where we feel how many years we've been on this earth in a specific way.

As Generation Z gets older and more of them take over the internet as teens and young adults, many Millennials and Gen X-ers are facing the fact that they are truly full-grown adults with some years under their belt. When the memes of 2021 reference the 1990s as "vintage" and speak of 2004 as a mystical time long ago, it can trigger a full-on existential crisis, but it doesn't have to be a bad one.

Whether you're 75 or 25, it's likely you've felt "old" just by being around a Zoomer at some point, so these jokes about Gen Z making us feel our age are for you.

1.