22 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Don't know what you want to order? Don't get in the coffee shop line, Linda! If every morning is a cursed nightmare of wondering how you never seem to get enough sleep and the kitchen always miraculously gets itself filthy again after you swore you just cleaned it, give yourself a quick break.
Opening every social media app on your phone on your commute to avoid the creep-show staring at you across the train can be a risky move. Between your exes, your co-workers, and the problematic family members you're dreading seeing at the next holiday, Instagram can be a whirlwind of doom.
Thanks for the update on your two week all expenses-paid influencer trip, random model on my discover page. We'll all be happy working a double shift on our feet knowing you earned that beach-side villa with your latest "collab" *cries.* So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaotic shuffle of your daily grind, here are the funniest Tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!