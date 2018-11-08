22 moms who roasted the sh*t out of their kids. Mommy don’t play.

Moms don't get enough credit in general, but their sense of humor is an area that is especially underappreciated.
Dads usually steal the spotlight as the family clowns, but when a fun mom has her eyes on a good prank, the results are hilarious. Mothers are expected to be calm and nurturing, while fathers usually get to have all goofy, care-free fun. Luckily, it's 2018 and these roles are constantly morphing into one, fluid, united front of a parenting team.
If you were on the fence about having kids, or you're a mom who has never thought of pulling a totally savage joke on your children, these examples of mothers having a lot of fun roasting might change your mind.
1. How to get your kids to do favors 101.
2. Lean into a typo.
3. This mom totally killing it solo on Thanksgiving.
4. Ask the important questions.
5. Always remind them where they came from.
6. Make your kids earn their Christmas presents.
7. This kid tried to trick his mom and she clapped back.
8. This woman's son wouldn't take out his trash so she mailed it to him.
9. When your son is trying to scare you, don't fall for it.
10. When your mom nails the roast.
11. Dogs over everything.
12. Damn. Ice cold.
13. Remember to send subtle hints.
14. This is a common theme.
15. Hard truths.
16. Wow, we've all been attacked.
17. The Grammar Queen.
18. Get political on your kid's social media.
19. Always call out your kids.
20. Get them to eat healthier.
21. Teach them what is important.
22. Perhaps the most savage of them all.
Great job, moms!