22 parents share stories of having to punish their kid for something secretly hilarious.

Kids can be hilarious, wise-beyond-their-years hurricanes of fancy furniture destruction and overall messy behavior, but sometimes their "crimes" are just too funny to properly punish them for.

While it's important to teach your kids to be polite and respect other people's space and boundaries, there are few things funnier than an angry child rolling into the dinner party with a sentence full of cleverly placed curse words. Even if it looks like the kids are preoccupied in the corner of the couch with a video game, they often hear and absorb everything around them including your habit of screaming "goddamnit!" whenever you trip on their toys.

So, when a Reddit user asked parents, "when was a time you had to punish your kid for something you found hilarious?" people who have or work with children were ready to share the bad behavior that was almost too funny to discipline.

1.