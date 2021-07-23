22 parents share stories of having to punish their kid for something secretly hilarious.

While it's important to teach your kids to be polite and respect other people's space and boundaries, there are few things funnier than an angry child rolling into the dinner party with a sentence full of cleverly placed curse words. Even if it looks like the kids are preoccupied in the corner of the couch with a video game, they often hear and absorb everything around them including your habit of screaming "goddamnit!" whenever you trip on their toys.
So, when a Reddit user asked parents, "when was a time you had to punish your kid for something you found hilarious?" people who have or work with children were ready to share the bad behavior that was almost too funny to discipline.
One day my niece who was 3 at the time, was playing in her toy car. She pretended to beep the horn and threw her hands up and yelled "Move you f*cking wanker" to an imaginary car. Just like her grandma does. We all struggled keeping a straight face while we told her why that wasn't ok. - srams01