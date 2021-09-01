22 people who know an influencer share what they’re like in real life.

If you spend too much time zombie-scrolling through TikTok, it's impossible not to assume that everyone except you has quit their 9-5 job to become a travel, beauty and lifestyle influencer.

Social media is full of massive accounts with engaged followers that can make you wonder what exactly "kind vibes only" means. Influencers with seemingly no creative skills or talents, political platform, or polished brand can still make enough money to move to LA and make "content" with their bikini selfies or dog videos alone.

Of course, there's no shame in finding a loophole to the hustle of a corporate job and bailing entirely to promote "positivity," but sometimes an encounter with an internet star in real life can shift your whole perspective. The social media model who captions every post with "be generous" is a horrible tipper? The mommy-blogger who promotes all-vegan, all-organic baby food just rolled up to the McDonald's drive-through? Why do we all keep forgetting that the internet is a highlight reel of posts curated to spin us into a frenzy of FOMO?