22 people share the absolute dumbest question they've ever been asked.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Even though there are no dumb questions, what is the dumbest question you've ever been asked?" people were eager to vent about the ridiculously stupid, astoundingly ignorant things a person has sincerely wondered in their presence.
Whilst being a tourist in the Colosseum in Rome, I once heard an adult tourist ask "Is this where Jesus fought the lions?" - karma_dumpster
Once when I was in a tech support group I literally had a guy email me and ask for my email address. - FinsT00theleft
”Why don’t they schedule New Year’s Eve so that it’ll always be on a Monday?” - wallyballou55
I had the neighbors by for a quick chat a few years ago, and we happened to be standing by our goat pen, we had three at the time. For whatever reason, people don't really see goats as pets, and I'm often asked about their purpose, are they meat, etc. Well, this guy asked if I milked them. I explained that they're all retired breeding males.