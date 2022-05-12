22 people share the absolute dumbest question they've ever been asked.

It's never ok to make someone else feel bad for being curious or trying to learn more about a subject, but sometimes a tax-paying, gainfully employed adult looks you in the eye and seriously surprises you with their lack of knowledge about how the world works...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Even though there are no dumb questions, what is the dumbest question you've ever been asked?" people were eager to vent about the ridiculously stupid, astoundingly ignorant things a person has sincerely wondered in their presence.

1.

Whilst being a tourist in the Colosseum in Rome, I once heard an adult tourist ask "Is this where Jesus fought the lions?" - karma_dumpster

2.

Once when I was in a tech support group I literally had a guy email me and ask for my email address. - FinsT00theleft

3.

”Why don’t they schedule New Year’s Eve so that it’ll always be on a Monday?” - wallyballou55

4.