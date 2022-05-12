Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
22 people share the absolute dumbest question they've ever been asked.

22 people share the absolute dumbest question they've ever been asked.

Kimberly Dinaro
May 12, 2022 | 7:32 PM
ADVERTISING

It's never ok to make someone else feel bad for being curious or trying to learn more about a subject, but sometimes a tax-paying, gainfully employed adult looks you in the eye and seriously surprises you with their lack of knowledge about how the world works...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Even though there are no dumb questions, what is the dumbest question you've ever been asked?" people were eager to vent about the ridiculously stupid, astoundingly ignorant things a person has sincerely wondered in their presence.

1.

Whilst being a tourist in the Colosseum in Rome, I once heard an adult tourist ask "Is this where Jesus fought the lions?" - karma_dumpster

2.

Once when I was in a tech support group I literally had a guy email me and ask for my email address. - FinsT00theleft

3.

”Why don’t they schedule New Year’s Eve so that it’ll always be on a Monday?” - wallyballou55

4.

I had the neighbors by for a quick chat a few years ago, and we happened to be standing by our goat pen, we had three at the time. For whatever reason, people don't really see goats as pets, and I'm often asked about their purpose, are they meat, etc. Well, this guy asked if I milked them. I explained that they're all retired breeding males.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content