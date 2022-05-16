22 people share the absolute weirdest compliment they've ever received.

Accepting a compliment that is intended to be kind can be still be a little awkward sometimes, but there are some passive aggressive "compliments" or poorly worded attempts at flattery that stick with you every time you wear that one shirt...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what's the weirdest compliment you've ever received?" people were ready to share utterly bizarre words of affirmation. Remember: if you don't have something nice to say, don't hit "reply all" on the word email thread.

1.

"You have a cool left ear." All I could think was, "well wtf is wrong with the right one?" Lol - bigkeef69

2.

Was told I have a beautiful brain while doing a paid MRI study - Dylan619xf

3.

Your oral cavity is wonderful to work with! So spacious! - my dentist - Fessir

4.

You look like you read books for fun - Thehoobywozit

5.

Nice stream bro, while I was peeing in a bathroom at Chicago O'hare. - CaptainChancia

6.