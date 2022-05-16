22 people share the absolute weirdest compliment they've ever received.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what's the weirdest compliment you've ever received?" people were ready to share utterly bizarre words of affirmation. Remember: if you don't have something nice to say, don't hit "reply all" on the word email thread.
"You have a cool left ear." All I could think was, "well wtf is wrong with the right one?" Lol - bigkeef69
Was told I have a beautiful brain while doing a paid MRI study - Dylan619xf
Your oral cavity is wonderful to work with! So spacious! - my dentist - Fessir
You look like you read books for fun - Thehoobywozit
Nice stream bro, while I was peeing in a bathroom at Chicago O'hare. - CaptainChancia
“You have great veins.” From a nurse when I worked in a hospital. - Dan-68