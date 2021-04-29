22 people share juicy or surprising updates on where their high school crush is today.

High school romance can be a dramatic whirlwind of PDA in the hallway, post-breakup tears in the gym bathroom, or staring at your crush from across the Algebra II classroom and never working up the courage to ask them out...

Sweaty hand-holding, the chaos of prom, "watching a movie" in your parents' basement as an excuse to cuddle under a blanket and then getting grounded for having the door closed--navigating a high school crush can be a beautifully awkward journey. While the majority of high school relationships don't make it into adulthood, most people never forget their first true love.

Whether it was an intense Romeo and Juliet-style teen connection or an unspoken crush from afar, sometimes it's fun to check in on your old flames. The artsy theater kids reciting sad poems in Goth makeup sometimes grow up to be lawyers, or the jocks who fell naked off the beer pong table become parents of six kids. Or, if you've been holding a candle for your teen crush sometimes a simple search on social media can remind you that you seriously dodged a bullet...