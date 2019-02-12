22 people share the life-altering lessons they learned from siblings. Never let go of the remote.

Growing up with a lot of siblings is not for the faint of heart. You are forced to learn early on how to navigate sharing space with others, conflict resolution (or how to win a fight), and that the world is truly unfair.
While one could go on for hours arguing the pros and cons of growing up with siblings versus being an only child, one point is undeniable: having siblings gives you a lot of hard-won life lessons, whether you like it or not.
In a recent Reddit thread, people from big families shared the lessons they learned growing up with siblings, and it'll make you want to text your sister ASAP. If you're an only child, these will make you simultaneously relieved by your childhood while giving you a bit of retroactive FOMO.
1. BeanBeast learned the art of negotiation early.
"It’s all fun and games till you hurt your sibling. Then you have to convince them that they are fine and suggesting to them that they can hit you back but just don’t tell mom."
2. 0nmute knows the important of weaponizing saliva.
"If you don't want your older brothers to eat your food you've saved for later ensure that they witness you licking the food all over before putting it in the fridge."
3. UnApprovedActivities says eventually, you have to reflect on your actions in a real way.
"When "You can hit me back!" is not effective, you have gone too far and actually owe an apology. Or youve created a manipulative psychopath, in which case you owe an apology to the world.
You actually won't know which it is for years."
4. Rysilk knows that multi-sibling households present special challenges to the parents,
"When you are an only child, the parents know who did it. That's parenting on easy mode."
5. foogers quickly learned the world is chaos.
"That it is a lawless world were it doesn't matter whose turn it is on the xbox."
6. bossbarbie quickly learned that siblings are a second wardrobe.
"The art of borrowing clothes and avoiding the sibling all day at the school until you can get home."
7. ObiWanCannoli25 learned that food is a finite resource.
"Leftovers? What leftovers? You would have to fight for and hide them like water in the apocalypse."
8. Back2Bach learned that hand-me-downs are a necessity in large households.
"Hand-me-down clothing is often a practical necessity in multi-sibling households."
9. KitterCatto3 knows the remote is a sacred object.
"When you're getting food in the middle of a show, carry the TV remote with you."
10. AnaLHOLEwrecker learned the finer points of teamwork early on.
"Teamwork
I have a bunch of brothers. My dad early on would punish you if caught in the wrong, but if you were tattling you got double. So instead of telling on each other we worked together to stay out of trouble."
"It made my mom mad when she demanded who did something. She would threaten to punish all of us if one of us didn't confess. We all maintained our silence and accepted mass punishment. Afterwards, me and my brothers would talk over how we got caught, what mistakes were made and how to avoid it in the future.
To this day we are all very close, and though we are all scattered around the world, we still talk 3-4 times a week."
11. Weird_Conversation learned about gender from their siblings.
"The opposite sex is no great mystery when you've got mixed sibs."
12. Krasker learned how to treat women from his sisters.
"Right? I never understood men who get awkward buying tampons. You ever wrestle one of those suckers out of a dogs mouth after they raided the trash can? I done it twice.
Women don't poop? You've clearly never had to snake a drain after you hungover sister painted the porcelain."
"The one really nice thing though, and one of the sweetest things my sister has ever said to me, is she never allowed herself to date douche-bags because she saw how well I treated her and wouldn't settle for anyone who treated her less. By extension she's shown me what a woman with drive can accomplish and it's become a trait I seek in partners."
13. KnittinAndBitchin learned about role modeling through being the eldest.
"As the oldest child: because you get there first for everything, you may be punished more or less severely than your siblings for the same offense. This will piss off every other sibling."
"Also there is an unspoken code of "if the parents weren't home with $object broke, nobody saw it break." They'll try to prisoner's dilemma all of the kids. The more expensive and/or difficult to replace the object, the less any of the kids saw anything. Even if it could be proved that everyone was in the room when the item broke, nobody saw it happen. Why? Because this time you're covering for your sibling. Next time they will cover for you. It is a bond that will only be broken once, because if it does break the next time the kids are alone the snitch is gonna get beat on real good."
14. Herogamer555 knows living with siblings is all about the skills of persuasion.
"It doesn't matter what happened, it only matters that you can convince people what happened."
15. anonymouslyspoken111 learned about blackmail and living with random people.
"How to act completely ignorant of what happened. "Where was your sister?" Mom asks. I say, "I don't know, I was asleep in my room the whole night." In reality, I was awake playing videogames with a walkie talkie keeping tabs on her the whole time and letting her know when I hear anything downstairs and I told her to come home when I heard our mom go to the bathroom, so she'd be in the yard when mom went looking."
"The art of blackmail.
Comradery and having tons of time to hatch plans and build stuff.
Learning to deal with and enjoy people you don't choose to be around because you don't pick your siblings or their personalities."
16. dontfreakout09 learned the power of solidarity.
"Not really a lesson, but having someone to commiserate with/have your back when your parents aren't being reasonable."
17. Cinders2359 knows just how complicated sibling relationships are.
"My brother and his friends used to pin me down and spit in my eyes. Yet one time a random dude at school slapped me and my brother witnessed it. He punched out one of his teeth and threw him down a set of steps.
A sibling relationship is a conflicting one at times."
18. ducky0983 became ride-or-die with their sister.
"My younger sister and I didn't always get along as we were growing up. As teenagers, we started getting better, but not by much. My mother, in a drugged up rage went after my sister over hearing something my sister said to my step-mother about taking care of ourselves as mom was high/stoned, as she went to hit my younger sister, I attacked that woman with a rage I didn't even know I could muster. It took 2 of my older male cousins to pull my 15 year old self off of that woman."
"They let me go, she said something smart-ass about me, and I attacked her again. Took 3 of my cousins to get me off of her and they kicked her out of the house. I'm not proud of what I did, because that's still my mom, but, since then, if anyone said anything cross about my sister I went into attack mode. Now, my sister is my best friend and we're closer than ever."
19. WattsUp130 learned the art of negotiation.
"Negotiation.
Nothing like rallying your siblings to your side when you have a common enemy (normally mom) and then negotiating the distribution of the result of your efforts.
Am the only girl and the baby. Set me up well for my career negotiating with angry dudes all the time."
20. HotdogbodyBoi learned how to answer to alternative names.
"My parents couldn’t keep the names straight between us, so I got called my sister’s name, the dog’s name, the neighbor’s kids name...
They’d also combine our names so when they called us they were somewhat right all the time.
God bless, they’re good parents though."
21. MindMausoleum knows being the oldest means you're responsible no matter what.
"You're the eldest sibling? Get ready to be Parental Unit version 2.0, in charge of all the little jackasses with none of the punishing power. You didn't choose to have children, but by god you will parent them anyway.
Where's Shitsmear? Is Pisshead taking his medication? Why is Spoiled Brat upset?"
22. Bananaboat88 unfortunately learned parents do indeed have favorites.
"Having a favorite child is that difference between walking and running, because you'll hear someone fall down the stairs and you ask who it is and it's the favorite you run, but when it's not the favorite, you say dammit kid and walk over."
From a Russell Peters show I'm not sure which but It hit hard because my parents usually walked for me."