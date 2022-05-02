22 people share the most unprofessional thing a doctor ever said to them.

While becoming a doctor takes an extreme level of talent and intelligence, not everyone in the field crushes the "bedside manner" exam...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the most unprofessional thing a doctor has ever said to you?" people were ready to share the time they seriously questioned whether or not a doctor's degree was fake.

1.

Had a bad head injury when I was a kid (12 or 13) and saw a bunch doctors trying to figure out what was wrong. Got a little snippy with one of them over something I don’t even remember.

Pulled up the medical record years later and she referred to me as a “child of the devil” in her report. Had to make some phone calls to get that “diagnosis” removed from my record. - DuckSkrol

2.