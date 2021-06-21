22 people share the pettiest reason they romantically rejected someone.

Romantic rejection can sting, and the impulse to search for the precise reason for why someone doesn't want to be with you can be understandably strong...

Sometimes though, the real reason for why someone doesn't want to run off into the sunset with you can be so hilariously petty that you're actually better off never knowing the truth. A "it's not you, it's me" can hurt a lot less in hindsight than someone looking you in the eye and confessing that they don't see a future with you because they hate the way you brush your teeth, your smile reminds them of their third grade teacher, they hate your favorite movie, or the sound of your laugh makes them want to cry.

Dating can be awkward at every stage, especially when you have to cut off a potential love story for a reason so ridiculous it seems like a sitcom premise. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the pettiest reason you've rejected someone?" people were ready to share the funny, weird, and gloriously trivial reasons they turned someone down.