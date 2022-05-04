Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
22 people share what 'regular people' can do to make their jobs easier.

22 people share what 'regular people' can do to make their jobs easier.

Kimberly Dinaro
May 4, 2022 | 9:22 PM
ADVERTISING

A long day at work can be a special sort of nightmare, especially if there are small things others could do that would save you time and energy during a particularly awful eight hours...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is your job, and how can I (a regular guy) make it easier?" people everywhere were eager to share the ways customers and patients can help make their shift a little less painful.

1.

Optometrist. If #1 and #2 look the same, don't be afraid to say so. - [deleted]

2.

Surgical Tech in an operating room. Listen to your doctors, DO NOT eat or drink before you come for your surgery. We don't tell you that just to f*ck with you. If there is any food in your stomach, it will cause the production of acid and when we take the breathing tube out at the end there is a possibility you will reflux some of that sh*t and aspirate it, which can cause aspiration pneumonia and kill you. It's not worth the biscuit and coffee. - Scrub-In

3.

As a department store shelf stocker, please refrain from leaving items across the damn store from where you got them. I don't know why someone decided to leave ceramic dining plates from domestics/housewares all the way over in groceries, but knock. It. Off. - UnderlordZ

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content