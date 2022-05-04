22 people share what 'regular people' can do to make their jobs easier.

A long day at work can be a special sort of nightmare, especially if there are small things others could do that would save you time and energy during a particularly awful eight hours...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is your job, and how can I (a regular guy) make it easier?" people everywhere were eager to share the ways customers and patients can help make their shift a little less painful.

1.

Optometrist. If #1 and #2 look the same, don't be afraid to say so. - [deleted]

2.

Surgical Tech in an operating room. Listen to your doctors, DO NOT eat or drink before you come for your surgery. We don't tell you that just to f*ck with you. If there is any food in your stomach, it will cause the production of acid and when we take the breathing tube out at the end there is a possibility you will reflux some of that sh*t and aspirate it, which can cause aspiration pneumonia and kill you. It's not worth the biscuit and coffee. - Scrub-In

3.