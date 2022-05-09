22 people share the rudest question they've ever been asked.

Toeing the line between being genuinely curious about someone's life and impolitely prying into their business can lead to a messy small talk chat in the office elevator...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the rudest question you've ever received?" people were ready to share the hilariously offensive or confusing social faux pas they've encountered.

1.

I was crashing with my brother and his wife for a mini-vacation/catch up visit since he had moved away. I was there he was still on duty (military) during the day, so I would help his wife around the house with stuff, as she was in the last 1-2 months of pregnancy with my nephew at the time.