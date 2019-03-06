22 people share their shadiest 'it's not what it looks like' stories. Always carry extra clothes.

At one point or another, most of us have been caught in situations that look far worse than they actually were. Maybe a roommate's significant other walked in while you were lotioning yourself up nude in the living room because you thought they were out of town. Perhaps someone peeped your open computer tab revealing research on cannibalism, but it's really for a school project, and you don't have time to explain.
Whatever the circumstance, we've all been there on some level, and once the humiliation has subsided these misunderstandings make for great stories.
In a recent Reddit thread people shared their wildest stories of situations that weren't as they appeared, and many of these feel plucked straight from an Ernest movie.
1. Kai-028 had some explaining to do.
"Years ago I was dating this girl, and I had just acquired a black powder gun. Now for those of you who don't know, one of the parts on many of the black powder guns is called a nipple, and usually require a wrench to get off. Mine didn't have this wrench so I punched in "Ruger nipple wrench" into Google and went downstairs to grab a drink.
When I come back into her room, she's looking at my laptop, wide eyed and nervously says "Ummm, I don't know if I would be into that..." Cue my reaction of "What? No! Wait it's a gun tool thing I swear!"
2. chiaspod sh*t the bed in front of his boss.
"Mine's a little different. I was at a corporate function, and noticed that the president of the company was trying to clean his glasses with a paper napkin. Being the well-prepared person I am, I always keep a microfiber cloth in my pocket - I wear glasses, too, and I prefer to actually clean the glasses, not just smudge the oils around. I digress."
"So I reach into my pocket, grab a cloth, and hand it to him. And he responds with a confused "Huh."Now, at this time I also have a son who is going through potty training, so I tended to keep spare clothes; usually in my backpack, but also in the pockets of my overcoat."
"I look over, and the president of my company is kind of staring at the (unused, thank God) pair of Jake and the Neverland Pirates underwear, boys size small, I just handed him. And of course, my immediate response wasn't to laugh, wasn't to say "oh, those are my kid's backup pair" ... no, my response was to immediately say "those aren't mine!" Which was 1) obvious, and 2) not guilty sounding at all."
3. Recabilly got caught editing nipples.
"I work at a school portrait company. I retouch thousands of images and sometimes I need to retouch inappropriate things. Well this high school girl was wearing a see through shirt and I had to retouch out her nipples. I was in the office by myself as a 20 something year old man when a girl walks in and sees me zoomed in on this high school girls see through shirt... I CAN EXPLAIN! I told her I'm not a creep, I'm just retouching her shirt so you can't see her nipples... It was very awkward but since she worked as a photographer she completely understood once I explained."
4. CaptainAwesome06's daughter summed up their play time in the worst way possible.
"When my daughter was around 3 years old, she casually told my wife that "Daddy likes to come into my room naked and play with me." It took a minute to realize what she was talking about. A few weeks prior to that, she had woken up screaming. Bad dream, I'm guessing. I jump out of bed wearing nothing but boxer briefs to see what the problem was. To get her to stop crying, I tried to make her laugh. Luckily, my wife believed me."
5. tweri12 had a similar situation with a child.
"I babysit for extra income and took a four year old boy I was caring for to the park. I was pushing him on the swing and he pipes up, "That tickles my penis." I have NO idea why - he'd been swinging for a good 15 minutes before announcing that and I'm not sure if he just shifted his weight in the swing, or that was the only way he knew to describe feeling butterflies in his stomach from the swinging motion, but I was legit worried he might tell his parents something like, "tweri12 tickled my penis on the swing". I'm a woman - the fear would be magnified ten fold if I were a man."
6. pghpride got caught in one of the most incriminating (looking) positions.
"My friend Anna was in her 20's but she looked really young, easily as though she could be a minor. She had too much to drink at the bar so I started carrying her home on my shoulders as she was having a really hard time walking. As we got to her house I went to let her down and she fell off and smacked her head on the fence. She was wearing a skirt and as she fell it went up to her waist. I'm trying to get her to come-to so she can go in her house when an old lady walks out on her porch and starts screaming, "WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO THAT LITTLE GIRL, WHERE ARE HER CLOTHES."
"I try to calmly explain that this is her house and I'm just a friend trying to get her home but she just keeps shouting, "WHERE ARE HER CLOTHES, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO HER." She won't come to and I realize just how bad the situation looks, so I tell the old lady we can call an ambulance. As I tell my friend we are about to call an ambulance, she immediately comes to and fixes her skirt and stands up. The old lady says, "oh you were right, I guess she had clothes the whole time."
7. dlordjr almost got arrested over a chili dog.
"As a broke college kid, one of my go-to meals was a $0.69 chilli dog from 7-11, which was 4 blocks from my dorm. I had no car. One winter's night, I bundled up in my heavy coat, gloves. and beanie and went to get myself one."
"So I'm heading back, holding my foil-wrapped dinner, and decide to run (to get out of the cold faster.) Next thing I know, a cop car screeches to a halt in front of me, and I'm ordered to the ground. Spent the next couple minutes explaing to NJ PD why I'm running out of a convenience store, at night, in a "ski mask", waving a shiny metal object.
TL/DR: Suspected assault with a deadly weiner."
8. leminadefoxx's sister's boyfriend had some explaining to do.
"Sister came home to her boyfriend and our brother laying his head in his lap (her bf was holding his head in his lap and stroking his head and back) she was confused and as soon as she opened her mouth her bf turned around “oh hey, be quiet, he just fell asleep.” Apparently my brother got food poisoning and was throwing up constantly, her bf showed up to return some things she left at his house. So being* him, he helped our brother get some medicine from the store, change, and stroked his head on the couch till he fell asleep (it took a while since he was always getting up to throw up). We all laugh about it now :))"
"Edit: OKAY! To clear up some confusion, me and my sister are both 16, her boyfriend is 17, and my brother is 19 going on 20 here soon! Also! My brother is shorter than her bf (bro: 5’9, sbf: 6’1). This happened like 3 months ago.
Edit2: and my brother and sbf are both Bi, but sbf has only ever dated 1 guy years ago and my brother is like basically gay at this point lmfao, and for all those asking, they consider each other brothers"
9. giveuschannel83 accidentally left her underwear out for her parents to peruse.
"This happened in high school, shortly after I started dating my first “boyfriend”. At the time, I would often wear a camisole with a built-in bra layered under a V-neck tee. One day, I was wearing this outfit but wanted to go shopping after school for other shirts, so I brought a regular bra with me to try stuff on."
"After I got out of the store, I for some reason didn’t want to put the bra in my bag so I put it in the armrest compartment between the front seats of my dad’s car, and of course immediately forgot it was there."
"The next day, my parents were getting ready to go somewhere. They had left the house, but moments later my mom barged back in, demanding to know why I was “taking off my clothes in the car”. I frantically tried to explain the clothes shopping story, but to this day I’m not sure she bought it."
10. Fielder57 experienced a series of unfortunate events.
"Oh man. Back in my early 20s, Around mid-2000s when Jackass was all the craze i went to a house party. A girl there took a big liking to me and kept coming onto me pretty strong. I was in a relationship and kept turning her down. I went into the parents’ bedroom to take a call when she came into the room and tried to kiss me. I said no and she started to undress, I told my friend on the other end of the phone what was going on and he just said 'well, jump out the window'"
"20 year old, drunk me thought this was a great idea, Just like CKY/ Jackass! So I opened the window and jumped out onto the grass below, Rolled and walked away unhurt, The next thing I know there is a dull thud and semi-Naked crazy chick was laying on the ground, She had jumped out after me, hit the earth below, slipped and fallen backwards hitting her head on the ground."
"People inside the party heard the noise and came running out the door of the house to find me standing over a semi-conscious, half naked girl…."
11. Luckboy28 had a supremely weird moment in church.
"I was really tall in Jr High. One of my best friends at the time was pretty short, and we had a running joke where he would use a little kid voice whenever standing next to me, because I was so much taller."
"So one day we're playing tag around my church building (grew up in a conservative house) after most people had already left, and my buddy runs into the bathroom and locks himself in a stall. But I was taller than the wall of the stall, so I pressed up against it and looked down at him and said in my best creepy voice "You can't hide from me!" and he used his little-kid voice to say "Oh no! Somebody please help!"
"Of course, one of the old church ladies was standing in the doorway behind us, watching the whole thing with horror. Turns out she was there to clean, and caught us at exactly the wrong time."
12. grlonfire93 accidentally became a peeping Tom.
"During lunch at my school everyone would be in the lunchroom, it was a small school so pretty much everyone ate at the same time. A friend of mine and I would skip lunch and spend the time just running around the school doing whatever we wanted. One day we were playing like an extreme form of hide and seek all around the school and she ran into the bathroom. I went into the bathroom and stepped up on the toilet seat and peeked over the stall. I had planned on being like "ha! Got you!" But it wasn't my friend in the stall. The girl assumed I was trying to be a pervert and went and told a teacher. I got the "are you a lesbian" talk from a very conservative teacher at a very country school and the girl went around telling everyone I was a weirdo and that I tried to watch her pee."
13. FlipSchitz just wanted Mrs Spangler's approval.
"4th grade. All of the kids in my class had figured out that they could get up to sharpen their pencils whenever they wanted - a way to break-up the monotony I suppose. Several students abused this privilege and I didn't want to be counted among the abusers, as Mrs. Spangler had become vocal about this."
"During an assignment, my pencil was dull to the point that the wood was scratching on my paper. I decided to use my thumbnail to break the wood away from the tip and expose the graphite so that I didn't have to sharpen it. As I was doing this, my teacher walked by and exclaimed, "You're trying to break your pencil!" I didn't have time to establish a defense before she admonished me in front of the class.
I still think about it sometimes... I'm 37."
14. AVeryRandomMaid had an awkward talk with Dad.
"I was practicing anatomy for drawing of course. So... I had to look up naked models and stuff. No big deal. Just to get the human form down. Nothing too weird. I get done sketching for the day and went to bed. Over the weekend I was animating and my dad walked in my room to ask me something. Well... he goes “what the hell?” And picks up a drawing. I was like “what?” And he sees these drawings... I legit said the line “wait... I can explain” and he walked away laughing."
15. TxRaindrop moved in across from their ex, for totally non-stalking reasons.
"About 5 1/2 years ago, I dated a guy for like 2 months. While I was dating him, I was in the process of house-hunting. I'd mentioned that the neighborhood he was living in, particularly, was one I had been hoping to buy in. Our relationship fizzled, and we mutually split. Fast-forward a couple months, and a house was on the market across the street and a couple down from his. I hated the awkward fact it was so close to his, but I loved the house itself, and like I'd said, I really wanted to buy in that neighborhood and had been having crap luck."
"So I did what is normally recommended to anyone to do when looking at new homes... I visited in the evening to check out noise/activity levels. At no point did I contact the guy because we hadn't dated that long and I didn't even know if I'd ultimately end up living there. So I was parked at the house I liked when my ex suddenly walked out of his house taking his roommate's dog for a walk. I freaked... realized how bad it might look, like maybe I was stalking him or something, and I wasn't sure if he'd seen me or my car, so I froze as I wondered whether to just do nothing and hope he didn't see, or try to explain myself."
"I opted for the latter. I rolled down my window and awkwardly was like, "heyyyyy......." and explained to him that I was thinking of buying that house. He seemed cool about it, but who knows what was really going through his mind.
I did ultimately buy the house and still live there, and he still lives across the street. Fun times!"
16. ExxInferis met his girlfriend's dad in the worst scenario imaginable.
"I had recently started dating this girl. We had been together maybe 3 months, and I had yet to do the “meet the parents” thing. I had been putting it off as her Dad was this fearsome Scottish dude who was known for his temper."
"Anyhow, at my 19th birthday party (as so many do at this age) things got out of control. It was supposed to be a garden party, but it got changed to a garage party when the weather let me down. It was slinging it down. As my parents didn’t want a mess, everyone was supposed to take off shoes when coming in the house for the toilet. As you can imagine, after everyone breaks the piss seal, few lads can be bothered with all that just for piss. So we are all going through my back gate and using the grass around the corner."
"This also becomes the outdoor smoking spot, and the combined foot traffic in the rain does not take long to turn this into a quagmire of mud and piss."
"My girlfriend takes a massive swig of vodka. Mistake. This is not staying down. She dashes outside to vomit. She hurls up everywhere in this mud then promptly falls over in it. She is so hammered she then rolls over onto her front to stand back up. She now looks like the swamp thing, and she is going downhill fast. She is under strict instructions to be home by midnight, and it is now 11pm and she can barely stand. This is a small town with no Taxi company, and the 1 mile walk across town with someone in this state is not happening."
"As quite a lot of people are staying over, my first gambit was to ring her home and try to get her permission to stay over too. Of course it was her Dad who answered. That request went down like a shit sandwich and was given a very firm “NO!” from the Dad who then just hung up as the conversation was over. Shit."
"So I have to ring back and sheepishly explain that she is too far gone to move under her own power. He will need to come and get her.
“FINE!” [Hangs up again]"
"It was then I knew I really fucked up. She was still in Swamp Thing mode and her dad would be here in no time. We had to clean her up. We had already gotten her out of her jumper. With her still throwing up in the toilet, I explained I was going to lend her some of my jeans. In my drunken brain this was an awesome plan. We just had to wait for her to stop being sick. This didn’t happen. Panic is rising."
"This was more than a one person job. I then got her best friend to help her out of her jeans. I did not hear the Dad arrive as the front door was open from other people leaving. He just walked straight in. I guess someone directed him upstairs as he walks into the bathroom, just in time to see myself and Lucy peeling the jeans down over his daughter’s arse as she was still being sick in the toilet. Time stopped.
Had I asked anyone else to help I would probably be dead. It was a year before I went around for dinner."
17. higbee77 had a moment with a lady cop.
"A female friend of mine who is a Police Officer was on a welfare check and was bit by the property owners dog. She was about a mile from my house when bit and because I am an EMT she decided to call me to see if I could inspect where she was bitten and advise if she needed to go to the hospital. She show up at my house and limps into the kitchen telling me the dog bit her just below her left butt cheek on the rear of her upper thigh."
"I was worried that the bite had broke the skin and she would need to get it bandaged and possibly get a rabies shot. I told her that I would have to take a look at the bite to help her so, she takes off her duty belt and pulls her pants down to around her knees to expose the bite area. It didn't look too bad but there were two spots where the dogs teeth had broke the skin. I told her I would bandage it up so she could make the 20 minute drive to the clinic. I was just about to bandage her leg when my wife walks through the door."
"There I am with one of our female friends, standing in our kitchen, in her police officer uniform, pants down (she was wearing a thong), I was sitting so basically her ass was in my face, and my hands on her upper thigh/butt. We both had the deer in the headlight stare as we realized how bad this must have looked to my wife. We then both shouted out in unison "It was a dog bite!"."
18. enmeduranki accidentally dug himself a verbal hole.
"In the beginning months of a relationship, I was staying over at my girlfriend’s apartment. We were in bed, and the only light in the room came from a bright lamp on the end table, on her side of the bed. Now, in addition to being a bit sensitive to bright light, I have a lazy eye that makes it hard to focus on things that are really close. Things like my girlfriend, at that particular moment."
"So naturally, I asked, “Could you turn off the light? You’re really hard to look at.” I don’t know which of us had the bigger look of horror on our faces.
EDIT: My first silver! And I came soooooo close to not posting, thinking it wasn’t quality enough a comment."
19. siel04 is NOT a thief.
"I was volunteering at a pool for my instructor's certification. The girl I was with was really thirsty and asked if I would mind getting her a Powerade from the vending machine since she couldn't leave her class. She told me where her wallet was so I could get her change. Another staff member walked in while I was taking the money from her wallet. I was the most straightlaced, nervous kid on Earth, lol. I explained. She either believed me or checked with the lifeguard later, but either way, the first girl got her Powerade and the pool hired me later, so the second girl knows I'm not a thief. 😂"
20. PapiRecordsYou can no longer make eye contact with his best friend's girlfriend.
"I got super high and drunk one night with my best friend and his gf. They stayed at my house. My friend is a loud snorer so his gf ended up sleeping on my couch. My best friend in my guest room upstairs."
"At 4 am I woke up still pretty drunk and high. For some reason I felt the need to check social media but couldn’t find my phone. Drunk and high Me decided to go downstairs to find my phone."
"Without realizing his gf was on the couch, I reach down by a pillow to check for my phone. She wakes up, and I’m left there having to explain at 4am why I’m grabbing her face.
I don’t think she believes my story to this day and I look like a rapist. My phone was in my pocket the whole time."
21. YOURMOMMASABITCH let the sexy cat pictures out of the bag.
"A couple years ago, I started a new job. As a result, I bought a house. My wife and I own a cat and we were tired of the cat box making one of the restrooms smell bad. We ended up putting a cat door in the door that leads to the garage and putting his box out there. This way the cat can piss & shit as he pleases without making the house smell bad. We noticed that when he did his business, he would stare intently right Into the wall. As a joke, my wife and I decided to get some cat pin up pictures on the part of the wall he stares at. So that night, I find a few pics of “sexy” girl cats online. I found Pepe le pew’s GF, Felix the cats gf and a couple others. All of them in compromising poses or with a seductive look on their face (nothing pornographic)."
"The next day at work, I tried sending them to the color printer. I was especially careful as the color printer was in the main office where there was nothing but girls working. I went in to make sure there was no one near it before going back to my office and sending it through with a few other documents I needed. Sure enough, I walk back into the office to grab my “papers” and one of the older ladies in the office is standing there looking at it with an awkward but shocked look on her face."
"My jaw dropped as I tried explaining it to her. It came out something along the lines of “its for my cat, I swear!” Well, she wasn’t really believing me, and just walked away. I never really had the same friendly relationship with her after that. I guess she just thought I was some weirdo, which I don’t blame her. Oh well, the cat loves his pictures and admires them every time he drops a deuce."
22. nova2726 only breaks and enters with consent.
"One of my friends was in a cycling accident commuting home from class one night and wound up in the ER. She needed someone to make sure her dog, Fox, is taken care of and tells me she left her bedroom window unlocked so I should be able to get in the house. Now Fox is semi familiar with me but I still don't like the idea of crawling in a window and facing a pretty big dog unannounced."
"So I've got the window in the alley cracked and I'm trying to call Fox and let her know that I'm there and coming in. I'm saying stuff like "Hey Foxy girl, Foxy Lady etc etc" meanwhile the upstairs neighbor hears all of this while she is sitting on the toilet and thinks someone is doing some perv peeping tom stuff looking into windows. Luckily it was all cleared up pretty quickly as we were all college kids that saw each other in and out fairly often, but it almost took a bad turn."