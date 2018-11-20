22 people share their wildest 'Thanksgiving incidents.' Family is messy as f*ck.

The ideal Thanksgiving is full of warmth and laughter and plates full of delicious food with some of your favorite people. But we all know that's not how it always goes, particularly if you're spending it with family. Thanksgiving, along with any other major holiday, can be a time of extremes surrounded by people who know entirely too much about you without truly getting you.

Which is to say, when the Turkey is cooked well and the wine is flowing and everyone is in good spirits, it can be a marvelous holiday. But when things go south, they really go south, and those make for the best stories.

In a recent Reddit thread people shared the wildest Thanksgiving incidents they've witnessed, and trust, it goes all the way in.

1. shhh_its_sneakos ended up pranking harder than they planned.