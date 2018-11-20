22 people share their wildest 'Thanksgiving incidents.' Family is messy as f*ck.

The ideal Thanksgiving is full of warmth and laughter and plates full of delicious food with some of your favorite people. But we all know that's not how it always goes, particularly if you're spending it with family. Thanksgiving, along with any other major holiday, can be a time of extremes surrounded by people who know entirely too much about you without truly getting you.
Which is to say, when the Turkey is cooked well and the wine is flowing and everyone is in good spirits, it can be a marvelous holiday. But when things go south, they really go south, and those make for the best stories.
In a recent Reddit thread people shared the wildest Thanksgiving incidents they've witnessed, and trust, it goes all the way in.
1. shhh_its_sneakos ended up pranking harder than they planned.
"I thought it would be a funny prank to put a rubber chicken in the oven on Thanksgiving. My mom would laugh and laugh. Ho ho ho, there's a rubber chicken in the oven, what a gag.
13 year old me didn't realize that normal adults usually preheat the oven before putting the turkey in."
2. dalgeek's grandma got more sauced than the turkey.
"My mother and grandmother had plans to go to a restaurant last year, my sister convinces them to go somewhere else at last minute. Of course this means no reservations but sister is convinced that it'll be fine and they might just have to wait a few minutes for a table. I live in another state so I get to experience all of this from a distance.
They end up sitting at the bar while waiting for a table, having a few drinks and appetizers. After the 2nd round of martinis my mother looks over and my grandmother is leaning back in her chair, completely limp and unresponsive. Everyone freaks out, paramedics are called, grandma is rushed to the ER."
"I'm 1,200 miles away when my mother calls to tell me what happened. At this point grandma is at the ER, still unresponsive, crazy low blood pressure and high heart rate. I'm ready to book plane tickets and rush to the airport when mom calls back "Don't worry, everything's OK, your grandmother just got drunk." Her blood test came back completely normal except with a BAC of 0.24 (3x legal limit). She was awake now so I got to talk to her and she was crying "I'm so sorry, I've ruined Thanksgiving." I assured her that she hasn't ruined Thanksgiving, and that everyone is just happy she's OK.
So my grandma is 90 years old, about 4'8", 100lbs. She hadn't eaten anything all day because she knew they were having a big dinner. She also ordered another martini while no one was looking, so the 2nd martini was actually her 3rd. This turned into the perfect storm of really drunk grandma.
TL;DR Grandma got run over by a martini."
3. ItsScaryBusey's step grand father is the king of the overshare.
"Every Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner my step grandfather will always bring up his fathers death. Always goes into detail about how he walked into the kitchen to see his fathers body on the floor with his head blown off. Either that or politics."
4. Holyitzpapalotl witnessed a death.
"My great grandmother died at the table right as we were bowing our heads to pray on Thanksgiving. She had been slowly dwindling in health so the whole family gathered together figuring it was her last Thanksgiving, little did we know how right we were. Her kids, their kids and their kids kids, family she hasn't seen in years, about 20 people all gathered around with her pushed up in her recliner. Food is stuffed on the table and we bow our heads to pray (she was devoutly religious) before we dig in. As we raise our heads and open our eyes we find great grandma slumped over, tongue lolling out dead. As someone started compressions and another person called an ambulance, my youngest cousin dug into her meal completely unaffected by the dead body. Anyway, a nice memory for Thanksgiving every year."
5. life_inabox and the four-wheeler stealing cousin.
"My cousin stole a four wheeler from a police dispatcher and left it in our yard. Told us he and a buddy would come back later to get it cos it was out of gas. Mom sent me to Kroger that morning hoping they had pie shells and called me when I was driving back warning me not to speed cos police were all over our road. (We lived on farm a mile long country road. We were the only house on it.)
6. CecilWeasle's cousin and the boot trick.
"My cousin tried showing us "the boot trick". It was a way to get the cork out of a bottle of wine without a cork screw. You put the bottom of the bottle in your shoe and hit it against the wall and it's suppose to get the cork out. He gathers us all outside to show us how it works. We're all standing in my aunt's driveway to see the trick. Upon hitting the wall the entire bottle shatters and his shoe is soaked in red wine. I guess that's pretty mild. My family gets along pretty well."
7. mpaug and the prayer that backfired.
"When I was a little kid, I asked to say the prayer. It was a big honor to get to say it. My family was notorious for fighting so I said my little prayer all nice and cute then ended with a smartass "God please let my family act normal today and not fight". Before I could blink my German grandmother slapped me across the face really hard which pissed my mother off. Lots of yelling and we left."
8. fordfan289 and the pumpkin diaper.
"So 25 years ago my son was born early Nov. My moms family is all prim and proper. So my adopted brother takes my 2 week old son to check his diaper during dinner. Comes back with diaper in hand saying it doesn't look right proceed to smell it said something is wrong. So he tasted it. Everyone is flipping out. He filled a clean diaper with pumpkin pie filling it was hilarious."
9. KevinNoy and the legendary floor bird.
"This Thanksgiving would be special, we invited somewhere around 25 people (normally it would've been 12) and everyone arrived. Naturally, my mother bought a seriously large turkey, and had it slow cooking all day. It was going to be the highlight of the day and everyone was looking forward to it.
Fast forward, the turkey is out of the oven and is being carved. It looks and smells delicious, the table is set.
Everyone's sitting down at the table, passing around mashed potatoes and talking about whatever. My mom is bringing the turkey from the kitchen into the dining room."
"She drops the turkey platter. It shatters, turkey and porcelain shards litter the floor.
Thankfully, most of the turkey was salvaged due to the 5 second rule. Some of us had shards of turkey platter on our plates but it wasnt a big deal.
The turkey WAS as good as it promised to be, and it is sometimes mentioned as the legendary floor bird."
10. Sp4ceh0rse a new oven, a fire, and a drunk aunt.
"My grandparents had a new oven, and my grandmother had never made a turkey in it before. The turkey drippings somehow caught fire and the kitchen filled up with smoke. We called 911 but by the time the fire department arrived, my dad and grandfather had put out the fire."
"So, when the firemen arrived, there was no more fire. They were really nice and understanding. My grandmother was mortified. My drunk aunt tried hitting on all of the firemen even though she had a good 25-30 years on them. My cousin and I just stood in the front yard drinking beers in silence, watching it all play out.
Fortunately, the turkey was fine and dinner proceeded normally once everything settled down."
11. puddingtoes family had a huge reveal.
"I was only a toddler at the time but thanksgiving is known as the anniversary of the day my mother, father, and uncle outed one another as heroin addicts! life fell apart fairly rapidly the following year and it has been fun ever since. thanksgiving is now just a small family affair of myself, my brother, and my guardian grandparents
edit: thanks for the concern! my brother and i are doing well, i’m 23 now and this was about 20 years ago. so far as i know, it was EXACTLY like a mexican standoff lmao"
"for my parents and uncle, they have been in and out of jail, rehab, crackhouses, and everything in between. my mom certainly struggles more than my dad does bc she’s bipolar and has always been more than a little selfish and narcissistic, drugs just made it a hell of a lot worse. but my grandparents are my parents now and they’re wonderful, strong, and inspiring people, so i’m not particularly bothered! happy thanksgiving, always moving onward."
12. LOTR4eva1 is sorry about the fire.
"I was probably six or seven at the time. My mom’s candles caught the kitchen curtains and some decorative greenery on fire. My sister and my cousins and I were at the “kid’s table” in the kitchen while the adults were in the dining room, so no one of significance noticed anything except me. My mom threatened us with pain of death if we annoyed the adults during dinner, so I quietly walked to the dining room and stood silently for a minute or two, until someone noticed me, and only then did I politely say, “Sorry, but the kitchen’s on fire.” My mom still gives me grief about my prioritizing politeness over sense...."
13. MeridianOne and the dumpster fire turkey.
"I heard some screaming from outside my apartment. I opened the door and saw this lady running to the dumpster with a turkey still in the pan on fire. She threw it into the dumpster which then caught fire. I called 911 so the fire department could put it out."
14. Moonalicious had a really sad one.
"Last Thanksgiving was absolutely the worst. My extended family live in another state, so it was just me and my parents. My mom was pissed at my stepdad for various reasons, so she stayed in her room all day. My stepdad and I awkwardly ate in silence while watching the Godfather. Then after dinner he had a heart attack. He died in the hospital a few days later. My mom was crushed that he was gone, and crushed at how she treated him in their last few days together. That was last year. I'm not excited to see what this year brings."
15. Nate2113 and his brother's cracked skull.
"My brother (10) decides to demonstrate how to properly body slam himself onto a bed to the cousins. Proceeds to hit his head on the windowsill behind the bed and crack his head open. We could see skull. Cousin passes out and the parents only console the kid who passes out. 15 stitches later, we got to eat dinner."
16. SexySolemates saw a true blue sister fight.
"My oldest sister called another sister "a fat bitch" over some stupid fight they’ve been having for years, who then in turn picked up the bowl of green bean casserole and threw it at her. She missed (it wasn’t that far, but I guess she was really angry and that messed up her aim), and it ended up hitting my mother's favorite painting. It wasn’t salvageable.
We all stopped having Thanksgiving with the entire family after that."
17. irishmac3 and the extremely dark food fight.
"TLDR: My dad threw mashed potatoes across the kitchen and living room, hitting my mom in the face and sticking in her hair and was eventually arrested.
Growing up my dad was a raging alcoholic and my mom was crazy. So dad is drunk after watching football all day and as ashed his cigarette on his dinner plate when the phone rings. It’s his sister. My mom answers and starts going off about how he’s a drunk POS. Dad unleashes his inner Uncle Ricoand throws a pile of taters 40ish feet while seated, and hits my mom in the face, sticking in her hair, shockingly leading to a bigger argument. Later leads to my mom calling the cops and my dad getting arrested for domestic abuse for the tater toss, but this was the early 90’s in a small town, so they just drove him around and dropped him back off about an hour later... they are divorced now and my dad is 21 years sober."
18. newbieprogrammer2 and the punch to end all fights.
"i have 3 sisters, all much older, 9, 13 and 15 years older, so they were always far ahead of me in life. they all had families and children etc. well before me. i cannot have children, which they did not know.
we are at thanksgiving table and things are tense ... because they are nasty bitches and i am just waiting for an insult ... they start in on me about having children, and i say my husband and i are in the process of adopting. my oldest sister says, "that is not really having children"
i punched her.
don't regret it."
19. ostentia's confused Thai exchange student.
"My family had a Thai exchange student during Thanksgiving one year. Thanksgiving is huge in our family--35+ people at dinner, tons of food, appetizers out the wazoo, etc--and this was going to be her first and only Thanksgiving, so we really played up how exciting it was. We told her that there was going to be a ton of food, so don't eat a big breakfast! Save room for the amazing Thanksgiving food!"
"She ended up not eating anything at all on Wednesday or Thursday morning and fainted in my uncle's living room on Thanksgiving day. She hadn't even eaten any appetizers--turned out that she didn't know what that word meant, and didn't know she was allowed to eat the food that was spread out all over the coffee table and bar.
We almost had to take her to the emergency room because her English wasn't quite good enough to explain why she fainted and we thought something was seriously wrong. After all that, she ended up not even liking the food."
20. rightarms' grandpa with the lesbian joke.
"A family friend, who happened to be lesbian, thought it would be a good idea to carry at least 20 plates across the living room. As one could expect, she dropped all of the plates onto the floor. Then my grandfather, who barely knows this friend says the most infamous words in our families history, “you know those lesbians. Slippery fingers.”
21. Northsidebill1 and the racist reveal.
"I was around 5-6 years old. Us kids were playing hide-n-seek and I hid way in the back of Grandma's closet. While I was hiding back there, I found this beautiful deep red robe, I assumed it belonged to my grandfather who died just after I was born. I tried it on and it was huge on me but the silk felt really smooth and cool, so I decided to go ask my grandma if I could have it to grow into."
"Turns out granddad was a Grand Dragon in the Carolina KKK and it was his ceremonial robe. The family members who didnt know about this already were highly upset, the ones who knew were embarrassed as hell. There was a small riot when I walked into the kitchen wearing it. That was an awkward Thanksgiving."
22. sciteacher89 knows where his uncle's line is.
"My grandmother asks my atheist uncle to say grace. Normally he complies as he knows it's just a thing his mom likes her kids to do. But other conservative uncle has been proselytising to him all day and telling him he's worried he's going to hell and taking his non-church going kid with him. So instead of saying grace, he starts with, "Dear heavenly Father, please tell (conservative uncle) to take Jesus, Christmas, Easter, and a cross and shove it up his ass." Finishes with an amen. Fisticuffs ensue."