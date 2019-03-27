22 people share the worst financial mistakes they made in their 20s. Check, please.

Money is hell. There's truly no other way to put it. Regardless of whether you're born broke, or saddled with the expectations of a moneyed family, there's opportunities for everyone to make financial mistakes.
While the potential to make financial mistakes is not relegated to age, a majority of people make their worst financial decisions when they're just starting their adult life, during the invincible glow of their 20s.
In a recent Reddit thread, people shared some of the worst financial mistakes they made in their 20s, and these will make you feel infinitely less alone about your credit card debt.
1. YounomsayinMawfk listened to a shady boss.
"Staying at the same job for too long. I followed my passion for martial arts and worked at a martial arts studio. The pay was shit (especially for NYC) but the owner kept saying if I stuck with it, I'd make a lot one day."
"It took until my mid-30s to realize he was just stringing me along. I started over in a new industry and within 3 months, was making more at an entry level position that I did in more than 10 years at my last job. Following your passion is important but be prepared for the possibility of being poor."
2. hulagirlslovetoparty supported a deadbeat partner.
"Supporting the lifestyle of two people, when both of us were making money. It's a lot easier to segue into a new life when you aren't still getting someone else's bills."
3. Tarpy32 sunk money into a bad weave.
"In 1992. Going bald at 22. Went 2 Apollo hair salon in Jacksonville Florida. Spent 1500.00 bucks for a hair weave. Ripped it out after 2 days. Biggest waste of money."
4. TacoFlavordKisses bought an insanely expensive car.
"Bought a $36k car. Probably shouldnt have done that. Would have rather saved the money. The car is about to be paid off so I just look at it as a lesson learned."
5. Jar545 is on the college debt track.
"Currently 21, going to an expensive college that I had no business going to."
6. sometimesiamdead turned down a great scholarship for a mediocre relationship.
"I got accepted to a university several hours away and was offered a scholarship for 25k. Instead I went to a more local school so I could stay with my boyfriend. We broke up halfway through first year."
7. geekyspacegirl420 didn't take credit cards seriously enough.
"Definitely not taking credit cards seriously. I’ve finally have a great credit score after too many years of fixing my mistakes. Always pay off your balances people! That shit adds up fast."
8. oneleggedhipster knows how expensive cigarettes can be.
"Honestly probably smoking. As a pack a day smoker I was spending fourteen dollars daily."
9. PMME_ur_lovely_boobs knows someone with doctor debt and no med degree.
"Not me, but one of my classmates realized that he didn't want to be a doctor after he had finished his fourth year tuition for medical school and did not successfully match into a residency program. Now he's at least $300,000 in debt and does not expect to have a doctor's income in order to pay that off."
10. favouritoburrito's biggest financial mistake was giving up their life for money.
" I stayed at a job I hated, working 60+ hour weeks for big paycheques. For 4 years I was too tired, miserable and sore to even enjoy it when I could. Maybe it's just because I have this perspective now, but I would have been twice as happy flipping burgers. I lost friends, was far too miserable for anyone to want to date and lived a very sad life where ordering pizza alone on Saturday nights was usually the highlight of my week."
"I consider my years of 24 - 28 to be wasted years in pursuit of paycheques and "not making financial mistakes". It was not worth it."
11. notthatcbailey learned how expensive kids are, the hard way.
"Got someone I wasn't married to (or even seeing steady) pregnant."
12. Javanz didn't give a second thought to spending.
"Simply spending too much without paying attention to it, and thinking I was probably fine. And it was usually just regular stuff like coffee and takeaways too. I just didn't notice how quickly it all adds up."
"By the time I met my future wife, I had pretty much zero assets and some debt, despite the fact that I had a reasonably good paying job."
"She went through my finances like a hurricane and we agreed on a strict budget and a weekly allowance. A decade later, we're debt free with house paid off. It's the most basic financial advice but learn to budget everything properly"
13. Ric0chetRabbit blew their bitcoin load on a girl.
"Bought 6k worth of Bitcoin, over the next 6 months I turned that into about 32 grand. My dumb ass proceeded to spend every penny of that on traveling to see a girl and taking us out to fancy places. I wish I would have spent just 3k on getting my car back in good condition."
14. ThroMoFoSho spends at least ten grand a year on takeout.
"A quick search of my credit card history shows I spend about $10,000 per year on takeout. 2016 was pretty bad as i spent about $15,000 on takeout. Tbh though, im still doing it today and don't plan to stop any time soon."
15. stylz168 got into debt for an LDR.
"I thought I would die alone and never find a girlfriend, so I spent 3 years in a long distance relationship, flying every other weekend to meet her. $20,000 in credit card debt before I finally woke the fuck up and realized what I was doing was wrong. Ruined my credit, wasted years of my life."
16. Boblust got sucked into a MLM scheme.
"Herbal Life. Got sucked into buying products I needed to sell. $400 initial buy-in. Stupid young 20 something Boblust."
17. JesusChristSuperDerp got sucked into the vortex of Amex.
"My 1st credit card was an American Express card, I had no idea you had to pay it all back at the end of the month....it was only $400 but at that time it might as well been $4000"
18. Breninnog blew through their inheritance.
"Had an inheritance turning 21 of around $31,000* which disappeared within a year. I would have a ridiculous amount of savings by now if I could have managed my money better."
"Second biggest mistake was living above my means and ended up with a wrecked credit rating and a managed loan for $28,000* which took 10 years to repay. Remember kids, 20% goes into savings. *Amounts are adjusted for inflation and exchange rate at that time."
19. zottman got hitched straight out of boot camp.
"I spent 6 years in the Navy. I Immediately got married after boot camp, which is the one of biggest mistakes you can make. Shortly after checking into my command, I was deployed and gave her general power of attorney. We both wanted a divorce within a few months of me leaving. She bought a car in my name and took out a small loan. Shit hurt for awhile."
20. insanebuslady sunk money into a business.
"Early 20’s - Credit Card Debt. Bailed myself out of that pretty quickly
Mid-Late 20’s - open a bicycle shop. Great learning experience and I didn’t lose my shirt, but lost a bunch of money nonetheless, and could have used the time doing other things/maybe have bought a house or something."
"Now I’m on a pretty conventional career path and fortunately am making decent money/able to save while living comfortably."
21. guera08 got behind on taxes.
"Working under the table, not paying taxes, and then realizing I needed to fix the gaping hole in my work history. Paying off 4 years of back taxes, when you count interest and penalties its double what I would've paid if I had done it on time. Thankfully the IRS just want their money and are willing to take it on a monthly basis for the next several years..."
22. younghooker's brother's friend really got the wool pulled over his eyes.
"My brothers friend got hypnotized by a Mormon girl to convert to Mormonism and hold on.. PASS UP HIS FULL RIDE TRACK AND FIELD SCHOLARSHIP TO STANFORD. They went to a small mormon university where she cheated on him the first year."