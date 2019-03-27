22 people share the worst financial mistakes they made in their 20s. Check, please.

Money is hell. There's truly no other way to put it. Regardless of whether you're born broke, or saddled with the expectations of a moneyed family, there's opportunities for everyone to make financial mistakes.

While the potential to make financial mistakes is not relegated to age, a majority of people make their worst financial decisions when they're just starting their adult life, during the invincible glow of their 20s.

In a recent Reddit thread, people shared some of the worst financial mistakes they made in their 20s, and these will make you feel infinitely less alone about your credit card debt.

1. YounomsayinMawfk listened to a shady boss.

"Staying at the same job for too long. I followed my passion for martial arts and worked at a martial arts studio. The pay was shit (especially for NYC) but the owner kept saying if I stuck with it, I'd make a lot one day."