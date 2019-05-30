22 people share their school's 'big scandal.' Always check for cameras.

Every single school has a scandal. Some of them are truly grotesque and horrifying examples of true crime that make the news cycle, while others feel like a ramped up comedic plot arc from Dazed and Confused.

Regardless of how big or small, if you look down the annals of history far enough, every school has a scandal, and sharing these with others is one of the best ways to describe the culture you grew up in.

In a recent Reddit thread, commenters shared the big school scandals from their home towns, and some of these may give you nightmares.

1. MGrego's school lost a man no one will miss.

"The Assistant Principal died in a car accident. There was a big, somber school assembly in his honor."