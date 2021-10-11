22 people share the things they’re convinced everyone is only pretending to like.

Waking up when the sunrises to go jogging in the freezing cold, working 60+ hour weeks and calling it "the grind," happy hour with your boss, starting up a conversation with the stranger about the weather in the grocery store line--sometimes it's hard to trust whether anyone genuinely enjoys these things.

Judging other people for the things that bring them joy is usually never a kind or worthwhile habit. Just because you don't understand how your friend's favorite activity in this world is biking for hours every weekend through the woods but you can't stand swallowing flies while pedaling through a sore butt doesn't mean biking is actually horrible sport. Part of being a mature and complete person is broadening your horizons and stretching yourself out of your comfort zone, but sometimes it's necessary to confess that sleeping outside on the ground in a sack full of bugs isn't exactly the romantic weekend under the stars everyone tries to pitch when planning a camping trip.

Still, there are some common behaviors that we all accept as normal that make you wonder if there are some people out there who actually do prefer hand-dryers in public restrooms, the taste of straight vodka, vegan cheese, or black jelly beans. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s something you’re sure everyone is just pretending to like?" people were ready to share the things they've always suspected that nobody actually enjoys.