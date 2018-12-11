22 people who were duped into believing really weird sh*t was ‘normal.’

The world would be a supremely boring place if everybody approached life with the same habits. Finding out a friend or crush's bizarre quirks is one of the most compelling aspects of getting closer to someone, and in most cases people are relatively self-aware about what makes them weird.
I would argue that a healthy dose of self-awareness often acts as a crucial buffer between being a lovable weirdo and completely creeping people out. But honestly, the funniest situations arise from people who have no clue how disconnected their life habits are from others.
In a recent Reddit thread people shared the weirdest discoveries they made about people, and the most entertaining part is how unfazed people are about their own strangeness.
1. ShanNtrav realized their boyfriend needed some basic science lessons.
"Not kidding. My boyfriend of almost 8 years thought lions were boys and tigers were girl lions.. kind of like bulls and cows."
2. PuckishPen didn't know you could breathe through your nose.
"This one is about me. In my early 20’s I started having a lot of pain in my upper left jaw. My dentist said there was nothing wrong with my teeth and that I should go see a sinus specialist. Get to the ORL (ear nose and throat doctor) and they comment on how stuffed up I must be. I’m slightly baffled, and say that I’m actually breathing much easier that day than usual. And that was the day I found out that most people can breathe through their noses MOST of the time and not just on special occasions."
"Turns out I’m allergic to dust mites in a “how have you not had anaphylaxis and died” way, and had been experiencing an allergy attack for 23 straight years. That doctors visit legitimately changed my life. I no longer had to choose between breathing and eating."
3. do_the_yeto's husband thought diarrhea was inevitable.
"My husband had no idea he was lactose intolerant. He thought everyone had diarrhea everyday. He’s 26 and found out last year. How’d he find out? His mom told him. She’s known his whole life."
4. Dammit_MoonMoon had a friend with a very strange mom.
"In college, a bunch of friends and I were sitting around talking about things we did as a kid. One of the guys in the group said "didn't you hate when you got a cold and your mom would give you an enema?" He soon found out that he was the only one."
5. queenofbongobong's sister was a master dreamer.
"My sister said to me once, “hey, what dream did you choose last night?” I was so confused. She explained that every night she goes into a dream room and picks what she wants to dream about. I got super jealous."
6. Knockturnill's classmate can literally taste language.
"In grade 5, our teacher was running a discussion about words, and why it's important to choose the right words to express yourself during writing assignments. He asked what some of our favourite/least favourite words were and why, so we could expand our vocabularies. We're all taking turns until it gets to be my friend Paige's turn. She gives her favourite word and explains it's her favourite because of how sweet it is. We all just assumed she meant how nice it was. She then gives her least favourite word, explaining she hates how sour it is. At this point, the class is looking at each other going "She just said 'sour', right?"
"Turns out she has a type of synesthesia, which is a rare condition that causes a person to taste certain tastes when speaking or even thinking certain words. She had lived her whole life thinking it was completely normal to taste words, because it's such a unique and strange thing that nobody would ever talk about it being a condition. She had tests done later that year, and there were actual chemical changes in her brain and saliva when certain words were said. Pretty fascinating!"
7. nickmcapone knew a man who thought lactation was inevitable.
"Senior year, study hall. I’m sitting with a dude I knew. I don’t remember the context, but we were talking about growing up and he says “and it was around that time when milk started coming out of my nipples” and I’m like “...what?” and he’s like “you know, when milk starts to come out” and I’m like “dude... thats not normal.” The face he made when he realized the reality of the situation was memorable. He goes “that.. that didn’t happen to you?” and I’m like “no.” Then he asks the rest of the guys in study hall “did any of yall have milk come out your nips during puberty?” They said no."
8. AgentSkidMarks met a man with strange shower rituals.
"Knew a dude who pissed in an empty shampoo bottle in the shower and then he’d dump it on his feet.
He also zip tied his pants shut when he slept so he wouldn’t beat his meat in his sleep (apparently it happened a few times?)." Anyway, weirdest dude I ever met. Glad I’m not really acquainted with him anymore."
9. GrayBuffalo had a roommate who ate baby powder.
"I lived with a girl that would eat baby powder that she had stashed in the drawer of the bathroom. She would walk by the bathroom and do quick shakes of the bottle right in her mouth. She would also buy whole frozen fish from walmart and take them out of the freezer bag and slap them hard against the brick kitchen floor before cooking them in a stew."
10. happy_elephant3's friend regularly popped worming pills.
"My friend thought that everyone was regularly taking worming tablets to stop getting worms. It wasn’t until she got married and told her husband she was going to go pick up their worming tablets that she found out it wasn’t normal."
11. ChoosingMyself knew a guy who never shampooed his hair in the shower.
"Friend of many years. He was crashing a few days at a mutual friend's house. He had just showered and gotten dressed. He made a comment that he needed to wash his hair and asked if we could clear the kitchen sink. Baffled, my other friend asked why he didn't wash his hair while he was showering. He replied, "It never occured to me I could do that." God bless his little heart."
12. sooner_or_later's roommate wasted all of the laundry water.
"My roomate in college thought you washed clothes on every single cycle on the washing machine. Our machine had a delicate cycle, a cotton cycle, a solo rinse cycle, a permanent press cycle, etc.
He always complained about the washer taking forever.. its because he was washing his clothes 4-5 times every time he did laundry."
13. missedthemarc's coworker had never tried spaghetti.
"A coworker (mid 20’s, Midwest born and raised) sat down with spaghetti one day for lunch.
After twiddling the noodles around with the fork for a while, he looked and me and asked “How do you eat this”?
Thinking it was a joke, I laughed at him and kept eating. He looked at me with a straight face and said, “I’ve never had spaghetti.” Life is amazing."
14. king101well has a friend who thought basil was flavorless.
"One of my friends genuinely cannot taste basil. He always thought that basil was some tasteless leaf that people liked to put on pizza. He once ate bowl of basil leaves like a salad."
15. Vossburton's friend shoved soap up his butt.
" My best friend recently told me that when he was little he thought the only way to clean his asshole was to jam the soap as far up as he could get it. Finally figured he was probably doing it wrong when he heard his mother scream at his dad, “SETH?!! THE SOAP SMELLS LIKE SHIT. DID YOU SHOVE IT UP YOUR ASS OR SOMETHING?!!!” I still tease him about that to this day. Edit: Word."
16. AnxietyExit's friend eats her shirts.
"Friend of mine will absentmindedly start putting more and more of her shirt into her mouth until she chokes/gags. She enjoys the feeling and does it while doing things like browsing reddit or sitting on the toilet for a long time."
17. Sundaydinobot1 knew a public nail clipper.
"One of my friends in college would clip his nails when he was out in public. One time he took the clippers out in a restaurant and the rest of us were like "wtf?"
18. Talibumm's roomie had a lot going on.
"Ok, so my old roommate did a lot of drugs and drank a lot. One time I had a friend over and we were gonna smoke from my roommate’s bong and when my friend took a hit he threw up due to an extremely unpleasant taste and smell. We poured out the bong water and my roommate said he had never changed it out and the water was very very dark. I wanna say it was almost black but it was at least just very very dark. My roommate then said 'That looks like pee.'"
"We all looked at him in disbelief and asked if that’s what his pee looked like and he looked very concerned when we pressed him on it and when we said that that’s not how pee should look. I also would like to add that we did tell him that he should go and see a doctor about that to which he replied “Yeaa” and then changed the subject."
19. nb4ban's aunt didn't know ducks could fly.
"My aunt put a fence around the pool to keep the ducks out. She didn't believe us when we told her they could just fly over it... Does this count?"
20. thedailywumbo16 had a roommate who never used towels.
"A randomly paired suite-mate my sophomore year of college. He took the bus from wherever he lives (I never talked to him he was a really weird kid) and I guess on the way from his house, he forgot to grab his bags off one of the busses. In said bags were an assortment of things including his towels. Now any normal person would simply go get more towels, right? Not this guy. He found it perfectly natural to get out of the shower, while still soaking wet he would put on his boxer briefs, get into his bedand let himself air dry. He did this every day he was there and when he moved out the rest of us walked over to his the mattress and sure enough there was a large, green, human sized circle from where he had been laying all year."
21. imhappysteven's husband gets naked to poop.
"I was talking to my husband on the phone and he told me to hang on, he had to put his clothes back on. He was at work. I asked what the hell he was doing and apparently he always takes all his clothes off to take a dump. Even at work. I knew he did it at home but he always would then get in the shower after so I figured it was just a preface to showering. He said he balances them over the stall door so they don’t get “poop particles” on them. I told him no one else does this. He didn’t notice because in the men’s room he’s used for the last 10 years there’s only one stall. I’m not sure why no colleague ever asked him why he’s hanging clothes over the stall door..."
22. ceecee1791's friend was very disappointed by martinis.
"My friend didn’t know martinis weren’t normally served in giant water-sized glasses and thought she was getting ripped off when she ordered one at a bar. Her parents were alcoholics."