22 people who were duped into believing really weird sh*t was ‘normal.’

The world would be a supremely boring place if everybody approached life with the same habits. Finding out a friend or crush's bizarre quirks is one of the most compelling aspects of getting closer to someone, and in most cases people are relatively self-aware about what makes them weird.

I would argue that a healthy dose of self-awareness often acts as a crucial buffer between being a lovable weirdo and completely creeping people out. But honestly, the funniest situations arise from people who have no clue how disconnected their life habits are from others.

In a recent Reddit thread people shared the weirdest discoveries they made about people, and the most entertaining part is how unfazed people are about their own strangeness.

1. ShanNtrav realized their boyfriend needed some basic science lessons.

"Not kidding. My boyfriend of almost 8 years thought lions were boys and tigers were girl lions.. kind of like bulls and cows."

2. PuckishPen didn't know you could breathe through your nose.