Some sights are far too bizarre to believe without photo evidence. The creepiest discoveries and most surprising moments are often shrouded in questions, and even the photo evidence inspires whole new trails of curiosity.The appropriately named "WTF" subreddit serves as a catch-all space for photos of the truly bizarre, creepy objects, surprising (and often apocalyptic) situations, and everything in between.If you want to kick off your weekend with some questions, you'll enjoy these photos.1. This lovely rental with a view that isn't at all terrifying. Cabin in Alaska for rent, lovely view. from WTF 2. This deeply apocalyptic cemetery fire. This cemetery fire from yesterday looks like a horror movie's climax from WTF 3. This sinkhole (no other commentary required). Sinkhole opened in Cornish backyard, leading 300ft down into a medieval mineshaft from WTF 4. We can all relate. yes from WTF 5. TFW you think someone's watching you. Guy found a glass eye embedded in the rock at a beach from WTF 6. Big nope energy. Found this clown mannequin half a mile deep into a drainage pipe tied like this to a grate. from WTF 7. TFW the alligator just wants to come in and watch The Bachelor. Aligadoor from WTF 8. Marriage, am I right?! A rather “rural” patient came in with new-onset seizures. CT reveals small metal pellets in head. Patient states his wife accidentally shot him several years ago while trying to get a raccoon off their property. from WTF 9. Some homes are discounted for a reason. I’m a contractor. Bought an abandoned/foreclosed home to renovate. This was in the basement bathroom. What. The. Fuck. from WTF 10. The next Marvel movie is going to be about the whale statue. Train after failing to brake finds itself on top of a giant whale statue! from WTF 11. This banana-duck looks how we all feel this year. In Algeria we have these weird things in public parks and children’s playgrounds from WTF 12. This photo should be presented at every legislative meeting about climate change. No filters. Australia is red from wildfires. from WTF 13. The mad hatter would have a next level tea party with these. I was driving through the back roads of Pennsylvania on the way to a camping spot and found a mountain of ceramic dishes and tea cups in the middle of the woods!?.... from WTF 14. This is a next level way to live on. CT Scan of 1,000-year-old Buddha sculpture reveals mummified monk hidden inside from WTF 15. Squids need parking spaces too. Oh, let me just park my FUCKING SQUID from WTF 16. This conjures too many questions for comfort. What, exactly, was the sequence of events that led to this? from WTF 17. This photo provides so much commentary on American culture. Oregon fires next to a golf course. from WTF 18. Very chill stuff. This power line happened to be laid straight through the skull of an Anglo Saxon woman buried in a previously undiscovered 6th century graveyard. from WTF 19. Imagine starting your day with this reveal. Your typical first day of your job as the IT Guy from WTF 20. Absolutely no thank you. This is a clown shower for children... from WTF 21. This is how you know you're chosen. Last week a bald eagle flew threw my bedroom window, while I was laying in bed . It was insane, to say the least. from WTF 22. This tree will never be cold. Crochet for trees in Morgantown, West Virginia. USA. from WTF