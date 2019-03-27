22 pizza delivery drivers share the craziest sh*t they've seen on the job.

We all know the scene in porn, a pizza delivery driver arrives to a gorgeous woman who swiftly seduces him. Or conversely, a pizza delivery driver in a comedy arrives to find themselves thrust into the world of Spaceballs or Do the Right Thing and all that entails.

For the most part, delivering pizza isn't all that eventful. You deal with some good tippers, some bad tippers, some stoners, and some lovers, but it usually amounts to a run-of-the-mill customer service gig.

However, when delivering pizzas gets wild, it TRULY gets wild, as exemplified in a recent Reddit thread where pizza delivery drivers shared the craziest scenes they've walked into.

1. AmishHoeFights delivered to children from hell.