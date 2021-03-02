22 posts calling out 'nice girls' who aren't actually nice at all.

By now, we're all deeply familiar with the toxic "nice guy" trope. While there are plenty of men who are genuinely kind, the "nice guy" trope touches on a specific kind of guy who calls himself nice as a way of hiding his entitlement.

Every complaint and insult hurled towards women is cloaked in screams of "but I'm NICE, why doesn't she like me? Why don't I have all the rewards?"

The irony, of course, is that someone who is truly nice wouldn't constantly scream in discontent for not being rewarded. Sadly, this toxic isn't limited to men, there is a whole brand of toxic "nice girl" that similarly hides behind fake decorum while lashing out in private.

If you've ever interacted with a toxic "nice girl" who switches on you the second she doesn't get what she wants, then you know already know the dynamic.