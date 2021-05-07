22 posts, headlines, and memes that did not age well.

Culture evolves quickly, so jokes and pop culture references that were in the zeitgeist years ago, take on whole new meanings when you look back on them.

In some cases, jokes or online posts age badly because of new revelations about the celebrities referenced, or because what was once an absurd joke has now become a reality. In other cases, humor and culture itself have changed so rapidly that what once hit now feels cringe.

The Poorly Aged Things Twitter account is dedicated to documenting jokes, memes, movie quotes, and social media posts that have aged badly in light of how the world is now, and it can be equal parts amusing and terrifying to look back.

So, in honor of the passage of the time, and our ongoing evolution as a culture, here are some things that aged very, very badly.

1.