Someecards Logo
22 posts from people with horrible bosses.

22 posts from people with horrible bosses.

Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 10, 2021 | 4:58 PM

There are some bosses who truly should never be in charge of other people, and it shows in all of their workplace interactions.

Ideally, a boss has equal parts competence and empathy, and is able to communicate clearly and consider the experiences of their employees. But alas, we live in a world where a lot of jerks are in charge, and this widespread problem is echoed in the frustrations of employees all over.

If you've ever worked a job for a bad boss, then you'll feel solidarity upon seeing these posts calling out horrible bosses.

1.

I work at a small coffee shop. My boss just absent-mindedly poured unroasted beans into a batch of roasted ones. Here's us separating 10,000 beans...by hand. from Wellthatsucks

2.

One of a seemingly endless series of unreasonable notes left by my boss. It’s great here. from mildlyinfuriating

3.

After receiving a $50 gift card for Walmart as a Christmas gift from my boss, I was happy until I saw that it had been deducted from my paycheck. from mildlyinfuriating
© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
Featured Content