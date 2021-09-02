22 reactions to historic rainfall and flooding in NYC from remnants of Hurricane Ida.

With flash flooding and extreme rainfall from yet another tropical storm, New York City entered a state of emergency.

Navigating through rapid waterfalls and Titanic-level flooding on the subway platforms, water rushing into apartment buildings and businesses, and cars and trucks floating like boats through the highways, New Yorkers were swimming through the sidewalks. Remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New York on a biblical scale, with muddy flood water leaving many people stranded wherever they were Wednesday night.

New Yorkers, however, are infamous for enduring harsh weather conditions without blinking an eye, considering outdoor dining in the pandemic was shockingly still popular in the winter. Don't need to worry about putting ice in your cocktail when you have the charm and magic of city snow, right?