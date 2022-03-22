22 tweets from people who got fired in the worst way possible.

Nobody starts a job hoping to get fired, but sometimes when the burnout hits we're all one rude customer away from bailing on society to live on the grid in a remote cave...So, if you could use a healthy dose of job-related catharsis to distract you from your grind, here are the best tweets we could find from people who got fired in terrible, epic, or hilarious ways.1.What was the worst way you ever got fired ? I’ll start 1. They removed me from the WhatsApp group and called me to tell I’ll be receiving my final salary that day. 2. Over ice cream 💀— 아름답다 (@NanjieGalgalo) March 20, 2022 2.They moved to a new location and I wasn’t given directions to the new one.— Sang Sang (@Sangsang234) March 20, 2022 3. Twitter4. Twitter5. Twitter6.My high school Econ teacher told me that if I pursued acting, I’d be waiting tables for the rest of my life. Well, jokes on him because I got fired my first day at California Pizza Kitchen. The other waiters wouldn’t even include me in tip share.— Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) March 17, 2022 7.this is worst way to get fired pic.twitter.com/Y5KXk2pwZI— bonnie 🦇 (@spid3rbei) April 13, 2021 8.can’t believe I got fired two months before the pandemic because I was too sick to come to the office every day and they didn’t want to give me *special treatment* (aka let me wfh a couple days a week)— kacey peterson (@Kacey_Peterson) March 22, 2022 9.Throwback to when I used to play piano & sing in a very popular theatre bar in the West End, but I got fired after a regular customer complained after forcing their way through to sit on my lap to tell me that I was the worst because I didn’t know any Billy Joel #Pianist #TBT pic.twitter.com/eoV9OxPiLg— Katie Pritchard (@katiepritchards) February 27, 2020 10.literally the worst way to fire someone is taking them off the schedule. be transparent, please. i am BEGGING you— kylar (@wowyousure) September 19, 2021 11.Someone applied for leave and because they wanted to fire her, they asked IT to delete proof that the leave was granted and fired her when she got back by saying she went on leave without permission #horriblebosses— Oluwatunmise 👑 (@CupofCoffee_xo) March 21, 2022 12.I got fired from my job last week. Only because my child was sick and I didn't have a sitter. [yeah, I know right?] I kept a positive vibe and it only took me 4 days to get a new job. Which pays way better then my last job. I'm just thankful.— stephhh (@stepheezzyy) March 22, 2022 13.the funniest way i ever got fired from a job was telling the GM he was soft as baby shit while i was DJing and the owner asked for Madonna but i played the drake song Madonna instead and cackled— j v l (@jjjvlll) March 8, 2022 14.I once got dumped AND laid off from my job all within the same week—women really can have it all!!!— Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) March 22, 2022 15.My boss (me) just fired me and gave my job to a contractor (also me)!! Yay me!— ᵁⁿᵏⁱᵉᴹᵒⁿᵏⁱᵉ (@UnkieMonkie) March 18, 2022 16.One time i worked at a bakery and adored it, I worked the worst shifts and learned how to do stuff that my coworkers couldnt do, covered every shift i possibly could and then found out i was getting paid less than literally everyone else. So i asked for a raise and got fired ❤️— Venus Thot ✨🍑 (@lilbaby_rayy) March 22, 2022 17.One time i almost got fired from my job in retail because at 17 i tweeted out "it would be my luck no one can cover my shift when I'm sick" and I had to have a sit down meeting with my manager bc "someone had brought it to her attention" https://t.co/XhKjITW4WV— Chaos☘ (@meegsamillion98) March 21, 2022 18.One time I was cocktailing and I spilled two glasses of red wine on myself. The couple the wine was meant for was so madGuy was like what is wrong with you is this your first daySo I splashed the tray wine on him and got fired— Adrianne The One And Only (@AdrianneTheOne) March 21, 2022 19.i remember one time my boss came up to me during my lunch & was like “do u think i’m crazy” & i was like “yea” & then i got fired the next day— ◉‿◉ (@ditxha) January 15, 2022 20.One time my boss told me that they were “letting me go” so I pack up, left, shocked I was just fired. I didn’t come in for my next shift obvi and they called me asking where I was.....turns out I was just cut for the day.. ANYWAY it wasn’t my fault— THE Grassy Knoll (@murr_burrs) February 8, 2021 21.One time my boss told me that they were “letting me go” so I pack up, left, shocked I was just fired. I didn’t come in for my next shift obvi and they called me asking where I was.....turns out I was just cut for the day.. ANYWAY it wasn’t my fault— THE Grassy Knoll (@murr_burrs) February 8, 2021 22.When my boss replies “okay” to me with no punctuation I just go ahead and assume I’m fired— tmo (@mostsaltybitch) March 18, 2022