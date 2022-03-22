Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
22 tweets from people who got fired in the worst way possible.

22 tweets from people who got fired in the worst way possible.

Kimberly Dinaro
Mar 22, 2022 | 7:38 PM
ADVERTISING

Nobody starts a job hoping to get fired, but sometimes when the burnout hits we're all one rude customer away from bailing on society to live on the grid in a remote cave...

So, if you could use a healthy dose of job-related catharsis to distract you from your grind, here are the best tweets we could find from people who got fired in terrible, epic, or hilarious ways.

1.

2.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content