22 women share the ways they keep themselves safe while running. Being female is no joke.

Sadly, there are many times when being a woman in the world can feel like a full time job in deescalation. Every long walk in public or jog in the park poses a potential existential threat, particularly if you're going solo, and because of the high rates of harassment (and worse yet, assault) many women have built self-protective habits.
In a recent Twitter thread, the TV writer Amanda Deibert shared how one of her online mom groups has a thread full of women sharing all the protection they carry when they go out for a jog.
One of my mom groups has a thread that is just women listing and recommending which kind of protection they take when them when they go out running (Ie. pepper spray, alarm necklaces, whistles, etc) in case you wondered what being a woman is like— Amanda Deibert 🏳️🌈 (@amandadeibert) May 29, 2019
This in turn opened up a Twitter thread where women shared the various forms of protective gear they carry while running, as well as all the ways they stay alert to potential danger.
Every time I see a woman running alone. I say a little silent prayer - I pray you get home safe and unharmed. 🙏🏽.— Jo (@jolucoburn) May 30, 2019
It's been a big conversation in Japan too. People discuss if it's right for women and girls to carry a safety pin to protect themselves from gropers on trains during rush hours. I have been disgusted by some comments to say ' It's just groper, don't overreact.'— ももみも🍒本当の大人な私になるための‧✧̣̇‧オンラインセミナー (@mmomomimo) May 29, 2019
Thankfully I live in a very safe country and can run with my headphones in without feeling afraid. I even run alone in forests. No problems. Yay Switzerland 🇨🇭 👍🏻— Julia Graf 🌸 (@hellojuliagraf) May 29, 2019
My daughter runs with a vest and we modified it to carry a knife which she knows how to use to devastating effect ( thank you to my favorite cousin a retired SEAL )— Kranium (@Bighodagxl) May 29, 2019
Klarus XT12-XML2-DGREY-A. I like this because I can take it into bars and no one recognizes it as a weapon. There is an emergency tab on the pommel that activates a strobe. The metal rim around the light is for bashing. Some flashlights are more stabby. pic.twitter.com/SlsZLzBp4y— AaronOfGreenGables (@AaronGables) May 29, 2019
Canadian. bear spray and a whistle.— Roberta (@RobertaSchell) May 30, 2019
I always have the dog with me or I run in a heavily populated area. And I usually carry a knife with me. This is libby. She protecc she bork she attac pic.twitter.com/0P181MbcFQ— ashton ||-// ✪ (@ThMmrs) May 30, 2019
I was out running a few summers ago, and a man on his bike saw me and stopped and was watching me. I’m a small person and he could have definitely over powered me. I stared at him for a while before he left. And being only 16 at the time it was terrifying.— Sav🤠 (@SavanahBryan) May 30, 2019
I used to joke about always wanting to run “without witnesses,” but I’ve read and heard about so many women being attacked and even killed while running so now I make an effort to run in public spaces, only when it’s light out and I change my routes each time.— Bri Ekanem (@Bri_Eka) May 30, 2019
I’m in a women’s running group and it has to be the most common thread. For me it’s my knife. Highly common answer across the board is their guns though.— Elizabeth (@KiddoCarson) May 29, 2019
During my non-sunlit runs, I forgo the headphones and take my UE Boom to jam my running playlist. Unsure if it totally conveys safety to women, but I hafta believe it takes some of the edge off to hear "Roar" slowly making its way from 300 feet away.— ham-burger-end-tater-thots. (@martnehz) May 30, 2019
This x10000— Marthe de Ferrer (@MarthedeFerrer) May 29, 2019
For weeks there was a construction team doing work on my run route. When I ran alone I'd get all the usual comments/shouts/whistles/jeers.
When I took my (big-ish) dog with me, I had nothing bar the occasional respectful comment about how cute my dog is.
I think a lot about how someone could physically pick me up off the street and kidnap me, but most people cross the street once they see River. pic.twitter.com/Q4grnYaudp— 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚢 & 𝚙𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚢☝🏼 (@RawrItsNichol) May 30, 2019
I use dogs. pic.twitter.com/LttYctSd3M— Zara-Blue Barry (@FitnessByBlue) May 29, 2019
I only go out running with my dogs. Barney is intimidating and I seriously wouldn’t go without him. No way - too vulnerable by myself. Sad but true 🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/6AWFjEShMu— Elizabeth (@SoulStirs) May 29, 2019
I’d love to run 10pm-12am. I don’t because 1)If I am attacked I will be blamed for being out after dark. 2)If I am hit by a person driving a car I will be blamed for running at night/not being visible enough. If I wear hiviz gear maybe drivers will see me-but then so will creeps. https://t.co/lyGsJMdDJ4— beth peralta-reed (@lovebethers) May 29, 2019
My daughter starts 6th grade in August and will need to use the school bus for the first time. The bus doesn't come to our house, meaning she'll need to walk and wait at the end of our road every morning. She now has a cell phone, rape whistle, and one of these. She's eleven. pic.twitter.com/hvFyYbuXSW— ScotOfTheSouth (@TartanTaterTot) May 29, 2019
I don't run, but I do hike a popular trail alone. I always have 2 knives on me. a 3.5" I hide between my shirt and backpack. A 6" I keep in my backpack. And I carry a very visible loud whistle around my neck. My cell phone is also attached to my arm and tracks my location.— ☠ 3am_Fright 🏳️🌈 (@3am_Fright) May 29, 2019
There are houses all along the trail. Still doesn't matter. I have strange men approach me often, especially if I'm in traveling in certain clothes.— ☠ 3am_Fright 🏳️🌈 (@3am_Fright) May 29, 2019
A shame I can't be in just a sports bra and shorts to reduce my wash load as I sweat.
It's funny you say that because I'm always grateful I do live in a big city (Chicago) as there are always people around and stores open 24/7 so it's really easy to avoid getting isolated. I do always walk confidently with my head up and don't wear headphones.— Angela🏳️🌈 (@ducgummybuns) May 29, 2019
I carry a knife too but that's just the practical lesbian in me. I find that living in the big city has made me none too concerned about strangers as a whole. I'm more in tune with body language or if the person seems really out of place.— Angela🏳️🌈 (@ducgummybuns) May 29, 2019
I run on an indoor track at a community center so that I'm never alone outside, also what being a woman is like— Kelly Knox (@kelly_knox) May 29, 2019
I walk a LOT (20-30 mi a week) and am still unsure what’s ok in NYC as most is banned, but cellphone, I let mom/friends track me on find my friends, and just heightened awareness, moving from areas where gut is off, never wearing headphones, etc.— DrShark 🏳️🌈 (@DrShark) May 29, 2019
My daughter in law takes a whistle with her when she runs, and only runs in highly trafficked areas. She has run fast enough to qualify for the Boston Marathon, as has my son. Where they live, though, is pretty safe. This is not true for many others.— Dana Lawrence (@RealDrDana) May 29, 2019