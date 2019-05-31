22 women share the ways they keep themselves safe while running. Being female is no joke.

Sadly, there are many times when being a woman in the world can feel like a full time job in deescalation. Every long walk in public or jog in the park poses a potential existential threat, particularly if you're going solo, and because of the high rates of harassment (and worse yet, assault) many women have built self-protective habits.

In a recent Twitter thread, the TV writer Amanda Deibert shared how one of her online mom groups has a thread full of women sharing all the protection they carry when they go out for a jog.

One of my mom groups has a thread that is just women listing and recommending which kind of protection they take when them when they go out running (Ie. pepper spray, alarm necklaces, whistles, etc) in case you wondered what being a woman is like — Amanda Deibert 🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) May 29, 2019

This in turn opened up a Twitter thread where women shared the various forms of protective gear they carry while running, as well as all the ways they stay alert to potential danger.

1.

Every time I see a woman running alone. I say a little silent prayer - I pray you get home safe and unharmed. 🙏🏽. — Jo (@jolucoburn) May 30, 2019

2.