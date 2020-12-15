23 of the funniest tweets from December so far.

December 2020 means the last month of an overall objectively nightmarish year for the world, an awkward virtual holiday season, cold unpredictable weather and afternoon sunsets that are somehow still surprising...

Why does 5 PM feel like a 3 AM last call and how has this year felt simultaneously like three centuries and two weeks? It's safe to say that 2020 has not been particularly "good" for anyone, but the holidays are always a time for reflection, gratitude, and expertly avoiding family tension with wine and bad movies. Many people are still finding ways to connect with loved ones and exchange gifts whether that's through the mail, Zoom or rain checks. Office holiday parties luckily won't be nearly as rowdy this year, dive bars can't put up their sequined paper holiday decorations, and even the Rockefeller Christmas tree looked like it's fully burnt out.

It's hard to believe that the whirlwind of staying inside, wearing masks everywhere, forgetting what day it is, and panic-scrolling the news has been going on nine whole months. However, the broken spirit of 2020 hasn't crushed Twitter's sense of humor. If you could use a laugh to escape the chaos right now, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the last month of 2020 so far.