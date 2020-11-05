☰
Articles
Home
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Memes / Lists / Comics
Ecards
Newest & Popular
Veterans Day
Nov 11
Diwali
Nov 14
More...
Brand Partners
Baskin-Robbins®
Store
SomeWine
Someecards Products
Company
About
Contact
Press
Advertise
Newsletter
Jobs
Legal
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
DMCA
©Someecards
ADVERTISING
23 of the funniest tweets from people who can't stop watching the news.
Kimberly Dinaro
Nov 05, 2020
@
4:12 PM
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
© Copyright 2020 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING