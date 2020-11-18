2020 has definitely been a chaotic whirlwind of stress, confusion and not realizing what month or time it is, but at least we have the (mostly likely virtual) holiday season to look forward to...Traveling to spend time with family for Thanksgiving or Christmas is definitely a risk this year considering the pandemic, but that hasn't stopped cities from safely carrying on with their decorating traditions. New York City's famous Rockefeller Center tree has been a popular tourist destination for years as people can ice skate under the tree, or watch skaters from the surrounding restaurants and bars. The tree is usually stunningly tall with voluminous branches, but this year that seems to be...not the case? As the tree arrived to Manhattan, Twitter users couldn't help but notice that the 2020 tree was...a mood.Here it is arriving to Rockefeller Plaza, in all of its sparse glory:THE ROCK TREE IS HERE! The arrival of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree officially ushers in the holiday season in New York City. The NYPD tweeted Friday night showing the tree being escorted on the streets of Manhattan. https://t.co/UZAszjTuuw pic.twitter.com/IzRr4okYr6— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 14, 2020 To make things even weirder, a little owl was found hidden in its branches, after hitching a ride on the tree all the way to Manhattan:Baby Owl Found in Rockefeller Christmas Tree Doing Well https://t.co/aO4Jt2aPqh— TMZ (@TMZ) November 18, 2020 They found a small owl inside of this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree, he hitched a ride all the way to NYC and is now being treated and cared for at a wildlife rehab facility. pic.twitter.com/f4PkBm6MGo— Allison Esposito Medina (@techladyallison) November 18, 2020 Rockefeller Center noticed the observations and clapped back at haters, as others noted the tree always gets a makeover after arrival:Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2! 😉— Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 18, 2020 Idk if people know that the Rockefeller Tree will always come to NY looking like that. The company who is charge of tree will just add extra branches every year to make it look fuller.— جريليص (@jerilysmercedes) November 18, 2020 The Rockefeller xmas tree is never fully natural. They always add branches after it's up, so this is perfectly normal. A few years ago they set a natural xmas tree in Montreal and everyone thought it was ugly cuz they have an unrealistic idea of what a spruce actually looks like. https://t.co/S6ONeOSgpL— Sirkowski (@sirkowski) November 17, 2020 So, if you could definitely use a holiday season-themed laugh right now, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are brutally roasting the very on-brand 2020 Rockefeller Christmas Tree. Enjoy!1.Ladies and Gentlemen - the Christmas tree has arrived at Rockefeller Center in NYC. Left pic is how it looked when it was cut down. Right pic is how it arrived. Welcome to 2020. pic.twitter.com/bKSq87BVP1— 💙 Depoetic (@Depoetic) November 17, 2020 2.Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse? 2020on brand... pic.twitter.com/6K2n4bX9u7— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020 3.Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree.Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer. https://t.co/OexnJvaf86— Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 17, 2020 4.In true 2020 form, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree looks like it tried to cut its own hair pic.twitter.com/HEV0OImQ7u— Chris Ryan 🏳️🌈 (@HiChrisRyan) November 15, 2020 5.The 2020 Rockefeller Tree looks like my body after I dared to attempt DIY at-home waxing pic.twitter.com/LAuZB1p2Wh— Kimberly 🧜🏻♀️ Dinaro💲 (@KimberDin) November 18, 2020 6.Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree match profile pic vs 1st date #CharlieBrown pic.twitter.com/QWmHSWHUU0— Melanie (@mdlloyd625) November 18, 2020 7.the christmas tree for rockefeller center looks like they forgot there was an assignment due and this was the best they could find pic.twitter.com/Pset0aW9EW— blake 🍄🪐 (@blakewillsonn) November 18, 2020 8.BE NICE TO THE ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE, IT’S TRYING ITS BEST! pic.twitter.com/NgOX1PiQgw— j o r d a n (@sassyzeni) November 17, 2020 9.New Yorkers when the Christmas tree went up at Rockefeller Plaza: pic.twitter.com/FdBRGiFh3j— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 18, 2020 10.me being carried into the dorm at 2am by my roommates circa 2014 pic.twitter.com/1E7HZMMNYe— Luke Mones (@LukeMones) November 17, 2020 11.The Rockefeller tree. The Cincinnati tree. You know what? ALL 2020 Christmas trees should be Charlie Brown trees. Every dang one. I wouldn't have it any other way. On New Year's Eve, we can light them all on fire and pretend none of this ever happened. pic.twitter.com/cIaGkIa9Xj— C. Marine Lindemann ✊🏽🏳️🌈🎭🙄 (@cdmarine) November 17, 2020 12.Me with the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.2020 (Colourised) pic.twitter.com/8Eh2XvAf74— Gremlin 🏴🇿🇦 (@Psygremlin) November 18, 2020 13.The Rockefeller Center tree is an accurate depiction of 2020 pic.twitter.com/KcDNYI8AjF— Mel (@pretzmel) November 17, 2020 14.This year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree is very...... 2020 🌲 pic.twitter.com/0bcoDQEbGT— HOT 97 (@HOT97) November 18, 2020 15.This is honestly the perfect Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for 2020. Embrace the decay. pic.twitter.com/03bZeOWvBa— brandonstosuy (@brandonstosuy) November 18, 2020 16.Who let Melania order the Rockefeller Center tree? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NCeLivDSX3— mistyblue67 (@mistyblue671) November 18, 2020 17. Twitter18.This video perfectly describes how they brought the Rockefeller tree into the damn city. pic.twitter.com/awRLI1Nl5d— TJ (@15bktj) November 18, 2020 19.NYC picked this tree so it could match what the rest of the city looks like. pic.twitter.com/izK5ao6feq— Carney B (@KristenCarney) November 18, 2020 20.This is the perfect busted tree for 2020 pic.twitter.com/i7F7NiFp37— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 17, 2020 21.the nyc christmas tree this yr is a visual representation of where i’m at at this point in the semester pic.twitter.com/AzUGceingu— colette ! (@_coIette) November 18, 2020 22.Newly released video of 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree raising pic.twitter.com/m4TmPT1uhx— John Sez Wear Your 🅼🅰🆂🅺 😷🇺🇸🏝 (@JAG_atthebeach) November 18, 2020 23.Lmaooooo I'm simply obsessed with the 2020 Rockefeller tree this is absolutely perfect please don't add more branches pic.twitter.com/Spylre4bkZ— Jeaux (@RodeoJeaux) November 18, 2020 24. Twitter