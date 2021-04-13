23 of the funniest tweets about what it’s like to be the youngest sibling.

Being the baby in the family is a bittersweet pill.

If you're lucky, you get a few extra years of people thinking you're cute enough to let you get away with things. If you're unlucky, you're the punching bag for all the older siblings, and the easy scapegoat when they get caught for misbehaving.

To many, the youngest child is stereotyped as the spoiled favorite who gets it easy. While on the other hand, there's a loneliness that comes with being the last in the house while everyone grows up.

Whether you're the youngest yourself, or you're a fan of jokes about birth order, these tweets about being the youngest will hopefully give you a chuckle.

1.