23 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Take a break from scrolling through the perpetually terrifying news cycle and your cousin's dog's latest Instagram photo shoot featuring multiple costume changes and give yourself the gift of memes...

If life is starting to feel like a runaway train of forgetting to make that dentist appointment and canceling plans to stay in and stare at the ceiling, you deserve to let the meme scribes do some of the weekday heavy lifting. Sure, every morning when your alarm blares across the room and the sun floods in at an ungodly hour it feels like a personal attack, but at least there are some internet strangers out there who are still doing the lord's work with jokes.

Social media is still a spiral of models, influencers, noisy "discourse" about pure nonsense, and the meanest comment sections in all of human history but at least relatable 280-character memes are still thriving. So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter.