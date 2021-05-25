23 of the funniest tweets about wine for National Wine Day.

Happy National Wine Day (or National Wine Week...or National Wine Year depending on your love of a midday Chardonnay or solo bathtub Malbec you rebrand as "self care")...

Wine is still one of the most universally beloved forms of alcohol despite Gen Z brutally roasting Millennials for their love of cheap wine while crying about the concept of "adulting." Whether you prefer to fancily sip an expensive wine while researching the flavor notes or pouring whatever you can find from the boxed section of the discount liquor store, many of us have a complex relationship to this fermented grape juice served in a goblet (or a plastic cup).

Wine-tastings where you refuse to spit, made-up wine pairings, swirling the wine around the glass before you test the bottle and pretend you know anything about the "cherry-forward mouth feel," or serving all your friends bottomless wine at an impromptu dinner party are just a few of the ways that wine can fuel a memorable (or regrettable) storytelling session. Whether you're on your third glass at a beach club and considering texting your ex about your future plans or slowly sipping a smooth red with a book in a snowstorm, it's only fitting we choose one day a year to celebrate the booze that never goes out of style. Sorry, Four Loko but your time is done.