23 parents who cannot wait for summer break to be over. Don't tell them it just started.

Parents love their kids, but sometimes two months of unstructured time at home is just a little too much time.

Kids get bored easily which is why summer is usually filled with activities, sports, camps, pools and classes, but people often forget that parents can get stressed during summer too. Luckily, we can laugh about it. And, if you're even luckier, you can invite other parents over to commiserate over margaritas while your kids ask you to watch their cannonball for the twentieth time.

Just when you thought your parents shipped you off to camp for two months because they wanted you to have a fun summer, they probably also did it because they wanted a fun summer. Don't feel guilty if it's only been a few days since your kids got out of school and you're already feeling like a prisoner in your own home.

Here are some parents who are barely getting by this summer...

1.

SUMMER BREAK WEEK 1



Kid: Can I have a popsicle for breakfast?



Me: No, absolutely not.



SUMMER BREAK WEEK 2



Kid: Can I have a popsicle for breakfast?



Me: After you eat your real breakfast.



SUMMER BREAK WEEK 3



Kid: What’s for breakfast?



Me: Popsicles. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 5, 2019

2.

When I think I can't take it anymore I just remind myself that it's only 1,692 hours till school starts again. — OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) June 12, 2017

3.